Manchester United in talks to sign Patrick Dorgu — Reports

Multiple reports claim that Manchester United are in talks to sign Lecce left back Patrick Dorgu.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that United are “set to open formal talks” over signing the defender and Lecce want around $41.5 million, as talks have begun and a meeting is arranged for this week.

He also adds that other left back options Nuno Mendes from PSG and Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth are “too expensive” for United. Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Dorgu wants the move to United and both Chelsea and Tottenham are also tracking the Danish full back.

Who is Dorgu, and why do United need a left back?

Dorgu, 20, is a Danish international and is known for getting forward and offering an attacking threat and is very comfortable as a wing-back. That would suit Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 system well.

His possible arrival at United tells us a lot about Amorim’s need to address the worrying situation at left back at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw is United’s undisputed first-choice left back but he’s hardly played over the last 12 months as injuries have ravaged him once again. United’s only other natural left back is Tyrell Malacia but he’s only just returned from a long-term injury and it doesn’t seem like he’s part of Amorim’s plans.

Both Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have been forced to play out of position as the only options at left back for some time now, and United need balance and attacking output from that side of the pitch. They need to have both Dalot or Mazraoui playing in their natural position at right back and right-side of defense consistently as they’ve been two of their main bright spots this season, along with Amad Diallo.

United’s squad needs a lot of rebuilding but bringing in a specialist left wing-back who’s on the way up and making waves in Serie A at the age of 20 is a decent start. This is sensible and addresses a clear need rather than just going for the big names once again.