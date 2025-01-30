 Skip navigation
How to watch Everton vs Leicester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 30, 2025 12:12 PM

Everton and Leicester City seek more space above the relegation zone when the 16th-place Toffees host the 17th-place Foxes at Goodison Park on Saturday.

David Moyes’ Everton have pulled seven points clear of the bottom three and are feeling bullish on their chances to get into the mid-table mix and out of the bottom-three thrash.

WATCH – Everton vs Leicester City

Ruud van Nistelrooy has Leicester back above the dreaded line, but they’re only one point clear of 18th-place Wolves and 19th-place Ipswich Town.

The Foxes meet the current bottom three in three of their last five matches this season, and need wins in games like this to make sure they’re not fighting those teams for a Premier League space down the stretch.

How to watch Everton vs Leicester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 1)
Venue: Goodison Park — Liverpool
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Armando Broja (ankle), Dwight McNeil (knee), Seamus Coleman (calf), Timothy Iroegbunam (ankle), Youssef Chermiti (thigh), Orel Mangala (knee)

Leicester team news, focus

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Wilfred Ndidi (thigh), Mads Hermansen (groin)

Everton vs Leicester City prediction

Everton’s injury list features more key pieces than Leicester, but the Toffees are a more talented group overall. Everton do feel destined for safety, but there will still be stumbles along the way to Week 38. This will be one. Everton 1-1 Leicester City.