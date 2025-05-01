 Skip navigation
American Pharoah Triple Crown anniversary: Wins, race history, trainer and jockey

  
Published May 1, 2025 05:25 PM

The first Saturday in May is layered with history. This year’s running of the Kentucky Derby is no exception as it marks the 10-year anniversary of American Pharoah’s Triple Crown victory.

Ten years ago, American Pharoah became the 12th winner of the Triple Crown by winning the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes. He was the first to win the sport’s Triple Crown in 37 years (Justify has since also won the Triple Crown in 2018).

Jockey Victor Espinoza will forever be connected to American Pharoah in the sport’s history as the two won the Triple Crown together. Espinoza is a member of the Racing Hall of Fame.

Bob Baffert trained American Pharoah to his Triple Crown victory in 2015, becoming the 11th trainer to win the Triple Crown.

While American Pharoah now lives at the Coolmore group’s Ashford Stud Farm in Versailles, Kentucky — roughly 55 miles east of Louisville — his presence will be felt at Churchill Downs this Saturday.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about American Pharoah’s Triple Crown anniversary.

Is American Pharoah a descendant of Secretariat?

In 1973, Secretariat became the first horse to win the Triple Crown in 25 years.

Secretariat broke the track records in all three races. Secretariat won the 1973 Kentucky Derby in 1:59.40, which is still the fastest winning time in the race’s history. Just one other Derby winner completed the race in under 2:00 — Monarchos in 2001 with a time of 1:59.97.

It should therefore be no surprise that American Pharoah is a fifth-generation descendant of Secretariat on his mother’s side.

Are American Pharoah’s sons in the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

American Pharoah had yet to sire a Kentucky Derby runner until now. He has two sons racing in the 2025 Kentucky Derby: Publisher and Luxor Cafe.

Publisher is trained by Steve Asmussen and will be jockeyed by Irad Ortiz Jr. He is a longshot and winless in seven career starts. Asmussen’s 26 Kentucky Derby starters are the most by a trainer without a win all-time.

Luxor Cafe, who was bred in Kentucky but based in Japan, qualified via the “Japan Road to the Derby.” Luxor Cafe enters the Derby riding a four-race win streak. Jockey Joao “Magic Man” Moreira will be making his Derby debut.

American Pharoah wins, race history

American Pharoah competed in 11 races over the course of his career, collecting nine total first-place finishes.

Date

Age

Distance

Race

Finish

Aug. 9, 2014

2

6 1⁄2 furlongs

Maiden Special Weight

5

Sept. 3, 2014

2

7 furlongs

Del Mar Futurity

1

Sept. 27, 2014

2

8 1⁄2 furlongs

FrontRunner Stakes

1

March 14, 2015

3

8 1⁄2 furlongs

Rebel Stakes

1

April 11, 2015

3

9 furlongs

Arkansas Derby

1

May 2, 2015

3

10 furlongs

Kentucky Derby

1

May 16, 2015

3

9 1⁄2 furlongs

Preakness Stakes

1

June 6, 2015

3

12 furlongs

Belmont Stakes

1

Aug. 2, 2015

3

9 furlongs

Haskell Invitational

1

Aug. 29, 2015

3

10 furlongs

Travers Stakes

2

Oct. 31, 2015

3

10 furlongs

Breeders’ Cup Classic

1

Triple Crown winners list

Thirteen horses have completed the Grand Slam of racing.

  1. Justify - 2018
  2. American Pharoah - 2015
  3. Affirmed - 1978
  4. Seattle Slew - 1977
  5. Secretariat - 1973
  6. Citation - 1948
  7. Assault - 1946
  8. Count Fleet - 1943
  9. Whirlaway - 1941
  10. War Admiral - 1937
  11. Omaha - 1935
  12. Gallant Fox - 1930
  13. Sir Barton - 1919

How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby

  • When: Saturday, May 3
  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY
  • TV: USA Network, NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What time is the Kentucky Derby on Saturday?

Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET on USA Network and will continue throughout the day on NBC starting at 2:30 PM ET. You can also live stream every moment of the action on Peacock.

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?

Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.