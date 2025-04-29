 Skip navigation
How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks: TV channel, live stream info and more

  
Published April 29, 2025 03:17 PM

NBC Sports has you covered this weekend with 15 live races from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. It all starts Friday, May 2 on USA Network and Peacock with a special five hours of coverage of the 2025 Kentucky Oaks — the biggest race for three-year-old fillies (female horses) in the U.S. — beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The excitement continues on Saturday, May 3 with a full day of Kentucky Derby coverage, starting 12 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock and continuing at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks and 2025 Kentucky Derby.

The Kentucky Oaks event was first run on May 19, 1875, by Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark, the same founder of the Kentucky Derby, and takes place annually, one day before the Run for the Roses.

Trainer Kenny McPeek and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. started their historic weekend last May with a win in the 2024 Kentucky Oaks with Thorpedo Anna. Both would also team up to claim victory in the Kentucky Derby the next day with Mystik Dan. This year, the pair are coming together and hoping to get back in the Oaks winner’s circle with Take Charge Milady, who is coming off a second-place finish in the Ashland Stakes (G1).
Thorpedo Anna dominates the 150th Kentucky Oaks
Ken McPeek trainee Thorpedo Anna powers through the competition and the rain to win the 150th Kentucky Oaks.

Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin, who got its first Kentucky Oaks win 2023 and had 2024 Oaks favorite Tarifa, owns morning-line favorite Good Cheer, who enters this week’s event 6-for-6 in her career winning by a combined 42 1/4 lengths, with the latest being the Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) by 3 1/2 lengths in March.

How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks:

  • Date: Friday, May 2
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV Network: USA Network
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The 2025 Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday, May 3 at noon ET on USA and Peacock, and then heads over at 2:30 PM ET to NBC and Peacock.

How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

  • Date: Saturday, May 3
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV Network: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

How to watch Horse Racing on Peacock:

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

