Manchester City overcome outrageous own goal to beat Leyton Orient (video)

Leyton Orient took a shock early lead over Manchester City in their FA Cup fourth round tie thanks to an outrageous play from Spurs loanee Jamie Donley.

It went down as a Stefan Ortega own goal and required second-half markers from Abdukhodir Khusanov and Kevin De Bruyne for City to advance to the fifth round via a 2-1 win at Brisbane Road.

Donley, the 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur prospect, raced onto a loose ball after teammate Sonny Perkins looked to have fouled Nico Gonzalez in the midfield.

Donley snapped his left foot into a shot from just inside midfield, sending the ball soaring over Stefan Ortega and off the cross bar.

Unfortunately for the City keeper, the ball knocked into the back of his hand and leg and over the line, giving the Championship side renewed strengthened hope for an upset.

To add insult (and injury) to injury, Gonzalez was injured on the play and had to leave the game.

Leyton Orient v Manchester City final score: 1-2

Jamie Donley 16', Abdukhodir Khusanov 56', Kevin De Bruyne 79'

Leyton Orient vs Man City live updates, as they happened

Full time — Leyton Orient 1-2 Manchester City

It took a lot longer than many would’ve expected and included a stoppage-time scare as the O’s gave their fans a fun ride against one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Nico Gonzalez’s injury will be worth watching, while fellow City new boys Vitor Reis, Omar Marmoush, and goal scorer Abdukhodir Khusanov all had their moments in the win.

City held 74% of the ball and led 24-12 in shot attempts, putting eight on target and winning the xG fight 3.67-0.92.

Kevin De Bruyne goal — Leyton Orient 1-2 Manchester City (79th minute)

There it is — Jack Grealish sends Kevin De Bruyne into the box and the substitute maneuvers the ball past a splayed Keeley and over the line.

Abdukhodir Khusanov goal — Leyton Orient 1-1 Manchester City (56th minute)

Short corner routine sees Omar Marmoush play the ball to Jack Grealish, who rolls the ball a few years outside the arc for Rico Lewis.

The right back lays into a shot that turns off the back of Abdukhodir Khusanov and defies Keeley. 1-1!

He didn't know much about it, but Abdukodir Khusanov has his first @ManCity goal 🇺🇿#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/yJc0V3CCbY — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 8, 2025

Man City subs

It looks pretty pre-planned, as City swap debutant Vitor Reis and veteran Ruben Dias for new signing Abdukhodir Khusanov and veteran John Stones.

Halftime — Leyton Orient 1-0 Manchester City

The score board is the only number that matters, and the only thing indicating that City are not rolling over the O’s.

Pretty bit detail, that.

City have held 76% of the ball and taken 13 shots to Orient’s four. Five of City’s shots have been on target and their attack has produced 2.03 xG compared to Orient’s 0.37.

Another Spurs loanee is Leyton Orient keeper Josh Keeley. The 21-year-old has three saves.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are among the City stars on the bench, but Erling Haaland is not in the 18.

Nico Gonzalez injury

The big-money Deadline Day addition has to limp off his City debut after his collision with Sonny Perkins just before the own goal.

Bernardo Silva takes his place.

