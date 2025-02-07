 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIL Luge World Cup Innsbruck 2024
Emily Sweeney takes bronze at world luge championships
NHOF Class of 2025 Blue Jacket Ceremony
Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd express gratitude with induction to NASCAR Hall of Fame
WM Phoenix Open - Round Three
Who missed the cut Friday at WM Phoenix Open? Not Nick Hardy, yet, as he’s got 17 feet left in the morning

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjohnsuconn_250207.jpg
Highlights: St. John’s keeps rolling, beats UConn
nbc_golf_wmphoenixrd2_250207.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
nd_hockey_site.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 9 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIL Luge World Cup Innsbruck 2024
Emily Sweeney takes bronze at world luge championships
NHOF Class of 2025 Blue Jacket Ceremony
Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd express gratitude with induction to NASCAR Hall of Fame
WM Phoenix Open - Round Three
Who missed the cut Friday at WM Phoenix Open? Not Nick Hardy, yet, as he’s got 17 feet left in the morning

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjohnsuconn_250207.jpg
Highlights: St. John’s keeps rolling, beats UConn
nbc_golf_wmphoenixrd2_250207.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
nd_hockey_site.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 9 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 7, 2025 01:56 PM

Marcus Rashford could make his Aston Villa debut versus Tottenham Hotspur when Premier League big boys clash in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The Manchester United loanee is one of several new faces for Villa, who added Marco Asensio, Donyell Malen, Axel Disasi, and Andres Garcia during the January window.

Spurs have also added in January, and there was even more urgency given their status in the top-fllght. Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky has been thrown into the deep end, while Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel have also taken their Spurs bows.

Tottenham are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League while Villa are into the Champions League final 16, but both sides know what an FA Cup run can do for a season.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday
Venue: Villa Park — Aston
TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Tyrone Mings (knee), Pau Torres (ankle), Matty Cash (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (groin), Ross Barkley (calf)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Richarlison (lower leg), Radu Dragusin (ACL), Dominic Solanke (knee - MORE), Brennan Johnson (calf), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle - MORE), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Timo Werner (thigh), Cristian Romero (quad), James Maddison (undisclosed)| QUESTIONABLE: Micky van de Ven (fitness)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Spurs took on midweek work, and spirits may be low after they were clobbered by Liverpool and exited the League Cup at the semifinal stage. Villa are rested and have a home match with Ipswich Town in a week, so there’s no reason to not go for it lineup-wise. There are new pieces, sure, but this feels more straight-forward than it would’ve seen before the season. Aston Villa 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur