How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Marcus Rashford could make his Aston Villa debut versus Tottenham Hotspur when Premier League big boys clash in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The Manchester United loanee is one of several new faces for Villa, who added Marco Asensio, Donyell Malen, Axel Disasi, and Andres Garcia during the January window.

Spurs have also added in January, and there was even more urgency given their status in the top-fllght. Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky has been thrown into the deep end, while Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel have also taken their Spurs bows.

Tottenham are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League while Villa are into the Champions League final 16, but both sides know what an FA Cup run can do for a season.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Aston

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Tyrone Mings (knee), Pau Torres (ankle), Matty Cash (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (groin), Ross Barkley (calf)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Richarlison (lower leg), Radu Dragusin (ACL), Dominic Solanke (knee - MORE), Brennan Johnson (calf), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle - MORE), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Timo Werner (thigh), Cristian Romero (quad), James Maddison (undisclosed)| QUESTIONABLE: Micky van de Ven (fitness)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Spurs took on midweek work, and spirits may be low after they were clobbered by Liverpool and exited the League Cup at the semifinal stage. Villa are rested and have a home match with Ipswich Town in a week, so there’s no reason to not go for it lineup-wise. There are new pieces, sure, but this feels more straight-forward than it would’ve seen before the season. Aston Villa 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur