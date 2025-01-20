Dominic Solanke injury update: Postecoglou confirms timeframe for knee injury

Dominic Solanke has been ruled out with a knee injury as Tottenham have lost another star player.

The injury crisis just keep on getting worse for Ange Postecoglou and Spurs.

Solanke was not in Spurs’ squad for their 3-2 defeat at Everton after injuring his knee in training ahead of the game.

Latest Dominic Solanke injury update

Speaking after that damaging defeat at Goodison, Postecoglou gave the following update on Solanke’s injury.

“It was just one of those things. He went to shoot on his own and twisted it. We don’t think it’s serious but it’ll be a few weeks,” Postecoglou said.

Asked how big of a blow it is for an already injury-hit Spurs to lose their main striker, Postecoglou didn’t downplay it.

“It’s always a blow when you lose key players for any club. Obviously the situation we are in that is further exemplified by the fact that we don’t really have the depth to cover at the moment. But that’s okay. We’ve got 11 field players and that’s what you need to start a game,” Postecoglou told our partners in the UK at Sky Sports. .

What now for Spurs?

Postecoglou had already been talking about needing cover for Solanke as Spurs really don’t have another forward option with Richarlison being out injured for most of this season. Richarlison did return, and scored a late consolation, at Everton. So Richarlison is now the go-to guy up front.

Son can play there but he’s also been run into the ground, like most of the 12 or so fit first team players Spurs have to choose from in recent weeks.

Spurs have a pivotal run of games in the Europa League, FA Cup, Premier League and the League Cup semifinal second leg at Liverpool and Solanke will be hoping to make it back for the latter, which is on February 6.

Tottenham are on a terrible run and injuries have played a huge part in that. And it now seems like the guys who have been overused to try and get them through this poor run are starting to feel the impact of being pushed to their limits, just before other key players are set to return from injury. This is not a good cycle for Spurs to be in.