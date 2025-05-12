Rockies at Rangers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12

Its Monday, May 12 and the Rockies (7-33) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (20-21). Chase Dollander is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Tyler Mahle for Texas.

The Colorado Rockies won yesterday, ending their game losing streak. The nine runs the Rockies scored yesterday are the most since the middle of April.

The Rangers won their series against the Tigers 2-1 with a win yesterday. Nathan Eovaldi was phenomenal on the mound. He didn’t give up a run in the 7.0 innings he pitched and only walked one batter, and struck out seven.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Rangers

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rockies at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+228), Rangers (-281)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Rangers

Pitching matchup for May 12, 2025: Chase Dollander vs. Tyler Mahle

Rockies: Chase Dollander , (2-3, 7.71 ERA)

Last outing (Detroit Tigers, 5/7) : 3.0 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts Rangers: Tyler Mahle , (3-1, 1.48 ERA)

Last outing (Boston Red Sox, 5/7): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Rangers

The Rangers have won 3 straight home games against the Rockies

The Rangers have failed to cover in their last 3 games against the Rockies

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rockies and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: