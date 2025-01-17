How to watch Everton vs Tottenham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

For polar opposite reasons, both David Moyes and Ange Postecoglou could really use a win and three points when Everton host Tottenham at Goodison Park on Sunday (9 am ET).

Postecoglou joked last week that he hopes to be the one benefiting from the rapid development of Spurs’ sensational 18-year-old duo of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall a few years down the road, but recent results have been such that he might simply be hoping to still be in charge when four key defensive starters return from injury in a few weeks. After winning just one of their last 10 games in the Premier League, Tottenham (24 points) sit 14th in the table, much closer to the relegation zone (8 points) than the top-four (14). Just one of Spurs’ 11 defeats this season (joint-most in club history after 21 games) has come by more than one goal, thus the 14th-place side that has lost more than half its games has a +11 goal difference, which is 5th-best in the PL. Positive regression, when?

As for Moyes, just imagine what a win might do for morale at Everton after losing three straight and going winless in their last six league games. The Toffees (17 points - 16th) have won just three games and scored just 15 goals this season (both 2nd-fewest in the PL), so Moyes could really use a new-manager bounce to put some space between his new (old) club and the relegation zone (currently just one point).

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Armando Broja (ankle), Dwight McNeil (knee), Seamus Coleman (calf), Timothy Iroegbunam (ankle), James Garner (back), Youssef Chermiti (thigh)

Tottenham team news, focus

OUT: Destiny Udogie (thigh), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Cristian Romero (quad), Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle - MORE), Rodrigo Bentancur (concussion - MORE), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Ben Davies (thigh), Timo Werner (thigh)

Everton vs Tottenham prediction

At some point, one lucky thing is going to go Spurs’ way and the floodgates will open. Everton fans just know it’s going to happen against them. Everton 1-3 Tottenham.