Positive update on Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur

There has been a positive update on Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur after concerning scenes where he was forced off in the first half of their League Cup semifinal first leg win against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Bentancur went to head the ball from a corner and stayed on the floor, as Tottenham’s medical team quickly ran onto the pitch to treat him. He was then carried off the pitch wearing an oxygen mask.

During the game Tottenham said that Bentancur was “conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks.”

He has since left hospital and is recovering.

Rodrigo Bentancur update

Ange Postecoglou revealed an extremely positive update on Friday.

“He’s back home, he’s fine and feeling good,” Postecoglou said. “Thankfully looks like a concussion but nothing more than that.”

He said that Bentancur is recovering well but will be out for the next few weeks as he goes through the concussion protocol.

Ange issues an update on Rodrigo Bentancur 🤍 pic.twitter.com/zRWXKJ2bUO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 10, 2025

On Thursday a positive update has arrived from Bentancur himself, as Tottenham posted a photo of the Uruguayan international smiling with his partner.

“All good, guys! Thank you for the messages!!! Congratulations for the victory boys!!!” Bentancur said.

Speaking after the 1-0 win against Liverpool, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said the following about the incident.

“It was pretty distressing at the time, seeing him go down like that, for the players. Dealing with adversity, these players just compose themselves and responded to it really well,” Postecoglou said.