nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Crosby moves into 9th on NHL’s career scoring list as the Penguins beat McDavid and the Oilers 5-3
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250110.jpg
HLs: Hatton, Fleetwood at Team Cup opening day
nbc_golf_zachjohnsonintv_250110.jpg
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Crosby moves into 9th on NHL’s career scoring list as the Penguins beat McDavid and the Oilers 5-3
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250110.jpg
HLs: Hatton, Fleetwood at Team Cup opening day
nbc_golf_zachjohnsonintv_250110.jpg
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Positive update on Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur

  
Published January 10, 2025 11:04 AM

There has been a positive update on Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur after concerning scenes where he was forced off in the first half of their League Cup semifinal first leg win against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Bentancur went to head the ball from a corner and stayed on the floor, as Tottenham’s medical team quickly ran onto the pitch to treat him. He was then carried off the pitch wearing an oxygen mask.

During the game Tottenham said that Bentancur was “conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks.”

He has since left hospital and is recovering.

Rodrigo Bentancur update

Ange Postecoglou revealed an extremely positive update on Friday.

“He’s back home, he’s fine and feeling good,” Postecoglou said. “Thankfully looks like a concussion but nothing more than that.”

He said that Bentancur is recovering well but will be out for the next few weeks as he goes through the concussion protocol.

On Thursday a positive update has arrived from Bentancur himself, as Tottenham posted a photo of the Uruguayan international smiling with his partner.

“All good, guys! Thank you for the messages!!! Congratulations for the victory boys!!!” Bentancur said.

Speaking after the 1-0 win against Liverpool, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said the following about the incident.

“It was pretty distressing at the time, seeing him go down like that, for the players. Dealing with adversity, these players just compose themselves and responded to it really well,” Postecoglou said.