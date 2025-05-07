How to watch Southampton vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jim Hiller
LA Kings president expects coach Jim Hiller to remain in charge after GM Rob Blake’s replacement hired
Dallas Stars Winnipeg Jets
Jets and Stars meet in second round of NHL playoffs after both had epic Game 7 rallies to advance
MLB: San Diego Padres at New York Yankees
Padres at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 7

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_illjakucioniscomp_250507.jpg
Jakucionis top moments from Illini 2024-25 season
nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jim Hiller
LA Kings president expects coach Jim Hiller to remain in charge after GM Rob Blake’s replacement hired
Dallas Stars Winnipeg Jets
Jets and Stars meet in second round of NHL playoffs after both had epic Game 7 rallies to advance
MLB: San Diego Padres at New York Yankees
Padres at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 7

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_illjakucioniscomp_250507.jpg
Jakucionis top moments from Illini 2024-25 season
nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 7, 2025 11:12 AM

Manchester City are in form and in pursuit of a UEFA Champions League place as they visit Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Citizens have climbed into third place on the Premier League table, three points back of second-place Arsenal and two ahead of sixth-place Nottingham Forest. The top-five teams will qualify for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

WATCH — Southampton v Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s men have won four-straight Premier League matches and are unbeaten in seven league outings dating back to mid-March.

Southampton will seal their fate as the 20th-place team this season with a loss on Saturday, as Saints are still seeking the point that would boost them clear of “worst season ever” status.

Interim manager Simon Rusk looks at his club’s season as sees 2W-5D-28L and a minus-57 goal differential. Saints have taken just two points since their last win — a February 1 triumph at Ipswich Town.

For live updates and highlights throughout Southampton vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: St. Mary’s — Southampton
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Southampton team news, focus

Saints enter their final Premier League matches without any injuries of note.

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Nathan Ake (ankle)

Southampton vs Manchester City prediction

It would be stunning if a leaky, 20th-place team somehow managed a point, let alone a win against a powerhouse who needs all three points to keep Champions League status for the 2025-26 season. Southampton 0-3 Man City.