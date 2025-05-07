How to watch Southampton vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City are in form and in pursuit of a UEFA Champions League place as they visit Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Citizens have climbed into third place on the Premier League table, three points back of second-place Arsenal and two ahead of sixth-place Nottingham Forest. The top-five teams will qualify for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

WATCH — Southampton v Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s men have won four-straight Premier League matches and are unbeaten in seven league outings dating back to mid-March.

Southampton will seal their fate as the 20th-place team this season with a loss on Saturday, as Saints are still seeking the point that would boost them clear of “worst season ever” status.

Interim manager Simon Rusk looks at his club’s season as sees 2W-5D-28L and a minus-57 goal differential. Saints have taken just two points since their last win — a February 1 triumph at Ipswich Town.

For live updates and highlights throughout Southampton vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: St. Mary’s — Southampton

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Southampton team news, focus

Saints enter their final Premier League matches without any injuries of note.

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Nathan Ake (ankle)

Southampton vs Manchester City prediction

It would be stunning if a leaky, 20th-place team somehow managed a point, let alone a win against a powerhouse who needs all three points to keep Champions League status for the 2025-26 season. Southampton 0-3 Man City.