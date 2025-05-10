Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Manchester City boss say after shock draw at Southampton?

Pep Guardiola looked shocked after Manchester City drew 0-0 at bottom club Southampton on Saturday in a huge surprise.

City were expected to win big against Saints, as they had won four on the trot in the Premier League to surge into third place in the table.

But City’s hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League have now taken a hit with two games to go.

Pep Guardiola reaction

Frustrating game overall: “It was difficult. 11 players on the penalty spot. First half we didn’t have a little bit of creativity from the sides. We didn’t play with the wingers. We had our chances but unfortunately we could not score. A team that is relegated, playing to defend and defend and defend, and waste time. We missed the rhythm, especially in the first half. The second half we tried, we had the chances. We take that point. Still it is in our hands for the next games.”

On Jeremy Doku on at half time and making a difference: “I didn’t expect that they would defend so, so deep. Defensively we were so good, so brilliantly. Unfortunately we missed the last actions that we need in these type of games to break the result.”

On Erling Haaland playing 90 minutes: “We didn’t expect him to play 90 minutes but the way the game was playing and we need people in the box, we bring Nico O’Reilly there and Omar [Marmoush] at the end, we bring that type of quality. Smaller spaces for Phil [Foden], from Bernardo Silva, Rico, they are good but we didn’t break in that moment.”

Tight race in top five: “Today we missed an important position today. That point in that game was really, really important. We have two games, we have a week to prepare the final and then a few days we are at home... Today was a massive game for us. We’ve been on an incredible run. We didn’t concede one shot, we create and we were there, it is always difficult when they defend you now a lot of times, it was literally 18 players in the 18-yard box. It is difficult. We need a good cross, good header, good set pieces, second balls. One guy dribble from outside and have a shot. We need the quality. The spaces are there, they are reduced. The rhythm because the wasted time. The second half we were much better because of the players who came in but it is what it is.”

Ruben Dias reaction

“It’s frustrating to play a team like them. They don’t even try to play. They were just wasting time the whole game. I don’t even feel like they want to play the game or win the game. They are just sitting around. It is what it is. We didn’t take the chances. We take one point and move forward.”

“We always look at ourselves first. Understand the process. Obviously we know one or two things could have gone better but in the end you end up being on top of them the whole game, we created chances, we didn’t score them. It’s football.”

“If our ‘keeper does what their ‘keeper did once we take a yellow, they did it 20 times and nothing. It’s funny to see it. But it’s not so funny when it hurts your team.”