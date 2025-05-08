How to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

This should be a beauty of a game as European hopes are on the line as Bournemouth host Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth pulled off a superb comeback win at Arsenal last weekend to reignite their hopes of European qualification after a tough run. The Cherries are so difficult to play against and their high-pressing style is a joy to watch, while Evanilson, Kluivert and Semenyo have great balance in attack and are so direct. Yes, the Cherries have plenty of young stars who could leave this summer but their recruitment has been really good in recent years and they’re hoping Iraola will stick around for many years to come to oversee it all.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have regained their form in recent weeks and a narrow home win against Fulham last weekend has kept them right in the hunt for Champions League qualification. After this game against Bournemouth they face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, both of whom will likely be fully-focused on a Europa League final. That is a great situation for Villa to finish the season with six points out of six but they need a win at Bournemouth to really boost their hopes of a top five finish.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (May 10)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

TV Channel: NBC & Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com and Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

With Ouattara a doubt we should see Semenyo come back in to start and he has been a revelation this season. Bournemouth are so solid in midfield with USMNT skipper Tyler Adams clogging things up expertly and they are one of the most difficult teams to build up any momentum against in the league.

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Ryan Christie (groin), Enes Unal (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dango Ouattara (groin)

Aston Villa team news, focus

Villa’s high defensive line could be exposed by Bournemouth’s high-pressing but it’s all about taking risks for Emery’s side as a draw probably won’t be enough in their pursuit of Champions League qualification. They have to win their final three games and with other Champions League contenders playing each other in the final weeks of the season, there’s a real chance they will qualify for the second-straight season.

OUT: Marcus Rashford (muscular)

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa prediction

This will be intense and full of chances as both teams love to press high and force the issue. Expect a classic. Bournemouth 2-4 Aston Villa.