Four-star DL Brian Harris sets top five, verbal commitment date
One of the hottest college football recruits in the state of Florida will soon come off the board.
Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin four-star defensive lineman Brian Harris will forgo the bulk of his official visit schedule and make a verbal commitment before the end of the month.
“It’s May 23, right after my spring game,” Harris told Rivals. “I really want to commit, get it out of the way and have my future set for me so I can focus on the season.
“I feel like I’m getting close to a couple of schools because of the constant communication.”
The top-20 defensive end projection will make the call to one of five finalists -- Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina -- in less than two weeks.
“I’ve looked at how people coach and if it matches my playing style and the way I like to be coached,” Harris said. “I like to be coached hard and aggressive. Also to see how the coaches and players react to each other as well as the players bonding.
“I try to talk to the players themselves. Coaches are going to give you the good and glory about the school but the players will give you the nitty gritty, even the bad, they’ll give you everything.”
Harris broke down each finalist and why it has risen above the bevy of programs after his commitment.
Alabama: “‘Bama has a historical program that produces defensive linemen like no other school. They have a ton of great coaches and great experience. I like what they’re building over there.”
Michigan: “Michigan has showed a lot of love, from the defensive line coach, Coach Espo (Lou Esposito). They have a very long history of defensive linemen...they may even be known as DLU. Also the head coach (Sherrone Moore) shows a lot of love to me.”
Oklahoma: “OU has great potential and great consistency when it comes to coaches and communication with me. They see me as a top priority guy on their board and that speaks volumes for me.”
Penn State: “Penn State is a home away from home being as that my father is born and raised in Philly. It has a great, historical program as well. Coach (Deion) Barnes is a great coach with a lot of experience and I like the militant program they have.”
South Carolina: “South Carolina is the first SEC school to hop on the train and show me love. They really showed that they have a really big pull for me and they want me to come in my freshman year and make a really big impact -- which speaks wonders for me.”
The plan on May 23 is to make the decision public in front of his peers at Mandarin High.