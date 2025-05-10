Four-star DL Brian Harris sets top five, verbal commitment date

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.





One of the hottest college football recruits in the state of Florida will soon come off the board.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin four-star defensive lineman Brian Harris will forgo the bulk of his official visit schedule and make a verbal commitment before the end of the month.

“It’s May 23, right after my spring game,” Harris told Rivals. “I really want to commit, get it out of the way and have my future set for me so I can focus on the season.

“I feel like I’m getting close to a couple of schools because of the constant communication.”

The top-20 defensive end projection will make the call to one of five finalists -- Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina -- in less than two weeks.

“I’ve looked at how people coach and if it matches my playing style and the way I like to be coached,” Harris said. “I like to be coached hard and aggressive. Also to see how the coaches and players react to each other as well as the players bonding.

“I try to talk to the players themselves. Coaches are going to give you the good and glory about the school but the players will give you the nitty gritty, even the bad, they’ll give you everything.”