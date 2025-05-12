Carlo Ancelotti to become Brazil’s new head coach

The Brazilian Football Federation have announced that Carlo Ancelotti will become the new manager of their men’s national team in June 2025.

Ancelotti, currently the manager of Real Madrid, will take charge of Brazil for their key 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay in June 2025. His contract in charge of the Selecao will last through the end of the 2026 World Cup.

This news comes less than 24 hours after Real Madrid lost 4-3 at Barcelona in La Liga to basically end their title hopes as Barca are so close to becoming champions of Spain.

No statement has arrived from Real Madrid on this announcement from Brazil, yet, but with Xabi Alonso announcing last week that he will step down as Bayer Leverkusen manager it is widely expected that Alonso will replace Ancelotti and become the new Real Madrid manager in June.

Brazil statement on Carlo Ancelotti becoming their new manager

“The greatest national team in the history of football will now be led by the most successful coach in the world. Carlo Ancelotti, synonymous with historic achievements, was announced this Monday by the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, as the new coach of the Brazilian national team.

“He will lead Brazil until the 2026 World Cup and will already coach the team in the next two qualifying games against Ecuador and Paraguay, next month.

“‘Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to reclaim the top spot on the podium. He is the greatest coach in history and now he is leading the greatest national team on the planet. Together, we will write new glorious chapters for Brazilian football,’ said Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF.”

Is this a good decision for Ancelotti and Brazil?

It has seemed inevitable for quite some time that Carlo Ancelotti would make this move to Brazil and it will be intriguing to see how he gets on in international management.

Brazil are yet to qualify for the 2026 World Cup but they are very close and Ancelotti knows so many of their star players as he’s coached Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Endrick with Real Madrid.

Ancelotti is a serial winner and no manager has won more UEFA Champions League titles than his five. He knows how to build relationships and has the respect of Brazil’s superstars. He will make them harder to beat and you can expect a very similar playing style to Real Madrid’s.

This feels like a fitting final chapter for Ancelotti to lead Brazil at the 2026 World Cup and his nous, experience and connection with Brazil’s stars should get the best out of them.