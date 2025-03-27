How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest is a mouthwatering FA Cup quarterfinal for many reasons but one of the main motivations is revenge for the Seagulls.

Also, making an FA Cup semifinal would be pretty cool. But mostly revenge.

Forest pummeled Brighton 7-0 at the City Ground in February as Fabian Hurzeler’s side were humbled in spectacular fashion. But since then Brighton have been on a tear as that hammering reignited their season as they’ve won six of their last seven games in all competitions (two wins against Chelsea, a win at Newcastle and a draw at Man City among those results) and are unbeaten in that stretch. Mitoma, Joao Pedro and Minteh are such a handful and Brighton have regained their hunger and focus that was prevalent at the start of the season. Oh how they’d love to beat Forest and get revenge for that shock defeat last month. Brighton have never won the FA Cup but have reached the semifinals in two of the last six seasons.

Nottingham Forest just keep on trucking towards their unlikely Champions League qualification under Nuno Espirito Santo. They drew at home against Arsenal, won at home against Manchester City and won at Ipswich in the Premier League in recent weeks as they’ve kept themselves in third place in the table and have warmed up nicely for this FA Cup quarterfinal. Elanga, Gibbs-White and Hudson-Odoi remain constant threats, but there is a fitness doubt over talismanic forward Chris Wood. Forest haven’t reached the FA Cup semifinals since 1991 when they were runners up as they lost in the final to Tottenham Hotspur.

How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:15pm ET Saturday (March 29)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer

TV/streaming: ESPN+

Brighton team news, focus

Even with so many injuries the Seagulls are soaring. They have Welbeck, Mitoma, Joao Pedro, Rutter and Minteh in attack leading their charge and they have found some solidity in defense. Baleba is a key part of that in central midfield, while Estupinan is almost back to his best at left back. Brighton may play slightly more cautiously given the thumping they took at Forest but it’s really not in their DNA to sit back and Hurzeler will demand plenty of high-pressing.

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (ankle), Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe). QUESTIONABLE: Matthew O’Riley (knee), Lewis Dunk (abdominal), Solly March (undisclosed), Joel Veltman (ankle)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

The sight of Chris Wood hobbling off for New Zealand over the international break is not what Forest fans wanted to see. Their top goalscorer is so key to finishing off the many crosses they whip into the box and is crucial to their gameplan. If Wood is out then Taiwo Awoniyi will likely start up top. With Elanga, Hudson-Odoi and Gibbs-White marauding forward from midfield positions, Brighton had a really tough time getting the balance right against Forest’s flyers last month. Can Forest get the balance right at Brighton? They will sit back and look to pounce on the counter.

OUT: Carlos Miguel (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (hip)

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest prediction

It feels like the Seagulls will get revenge here. That defeat at Forest was the best thing that could have happened to them as they were drifting along. This should be a fun one as both teams have a fluid front four and love to be direct on the counter. Brighton 3-2 Nottingham Forest.