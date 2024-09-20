 Skip navigation
How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published September 20, 2024 07:38 AM

Brighton and Nottingham Forest bid to assert top-four contender status on Sunday when they meet in a compelling Premier League fixture at the Amex Stadium (Watch live at 9am ET on USA Network and stream live online via NBC.com).

The unbeaten Seagulls’ advanced statistics in open play rival Manchester City’s xG numbers, but consecutive draws with Arsenal and Ipswich Town raise questions about their finishing. So, too, does the wait on fitness for Joao Pedro to help lead the attack.

WATCH BRIGHTON vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST LIVE

Forest boast the same 2-2-0 record as Brighton, but manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s bunch have been a bit more calculated in their approach. Possession’s been good for the Tricky Trees, but a pair of goals off corners are an added dimension to their team.

The visitors are coming off a huge victory at Liverpool, their first in more than a half-century. If Premier League clubs were underestimating Forest, that is no longer the case.

How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: The Amex Stadium
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Brighton & Hove Albion focus, team news

Danny Welbeck will again be in focus if Joao Pedro’s unable to go, as Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler has noted Evan Ferguson isn’t showing “100 percent” in every training session yet despite a start at midweek in the League Cup.

OUT: Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh), Matthew O’Riley (ankle), Brajan Gruda (other) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (fitness)

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Anthony Elanga have been threatening in attack, all three in the Premier League’s top 25 for created chances this early season. Gibbs-White leads the way, and he’s why target men like Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi could have big seasons.

OUT: Danilo (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahim Sangare (undisclosed), Willy Boly (lower leg)

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Brighton are favorites to win at home in about the same way Man City versus Arsenal, so this could be a tight one. It’s about finishing, as both teams are going to deliver chances to their shooters. This could go either way. Both teams have two draws this season. Let’s make it three. Brighton 1-1 Nottingham Forest.