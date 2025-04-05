How to watch Leicester vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newcastle United go to Leicester City in UEFA Champions League form, and will enhance their odds of qualification by moving the Foxes closer to the drop at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

The Magpies kept momentum from their League Cup win by beating Brentford at home in Week 30, and now head to 19th-place Leicester knowing their points-per-game form is good enough for a top-four place... and fifth seems likely to be good enough for a UCL spot this season.

WATCH – Leicester City vs Newcastle

Leicester’s dreamlike days in the top half of the table are long gone, and Ruud van Nistelrooy has not been able to fix the leaky defense that cost Steve Cooper his post as Foxes boss earlier this season.

The 2015-16 Premier League champions seem destined for the Championship, but we have seen miracles at the King Power Stadium. A great escape would have to start with a win over Newcastle.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leicester City vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Leicester vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday

Venue: King Power Stadium — Leicester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Leicester City team news, focus

OUT: Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Hall (foot - out for season), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (hip), Alexander Isak (groin), Kieran Trippier (groin), Matt Targett (illness), Joelinton (knee)

Leicester vs Newcastle prediction

Newcastle are missing a number of players and that could give Leicester hope of catching the Magpies in a substandard state of mind. Yet Eddie Howe’s men have their season goals in their sights along with a trophy’s worth of confidence adding to their mood. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are fit to drive the midfield, and that should be enough to control Leicester’s lackluster center of the pitch. Leicester 0-2 Newcastle.