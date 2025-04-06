Manchester City could not find an answer for the Manchester United formation on Sunday, failing to break through the final third in a scoreless draw at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola made some unusual personnel choices and will be disappointed with the implementation of his plans to be sure.

He may also be upset at how easily this game could’ve swung to Manchester United’s side of the scoreboard, as few players aside from Bernardo Silva and an inspired Omar Marmoush looked capable of leading the game into City’s corner.

Guardiola also has some questions to answer after his stretch without a win against United boss Amorim hit four games — United took four of six points from City this Premier League season.

Pep Guardiola reaction — How did Manchester City boss assess Manchester derby draw at Man United?

What did you think of the game? “We had control but we were not in the right spots to hurt them. Always since I’ve been here, United have been an incredible transitional team. They defend deep. And with the pace of Garnacho and Dalot, they are a good team. It’s a good point.”

What do you need to do better? “The players know it. There’s a process when the ball is on one side, they have to be in a position. Today was not good. ... For many many years I have played against 5-4-1 where opponents defend so deep. We should be in the same positions [as when we’ve defeated 5-4-1 formations] but we were not good enough to punish them or hurt them a little bit more than what happened.”

Teams table positions hurt quality: “Maybe, in that position. I think the last games we were much much better. The back four was excellent. We know that when lose the ball in certain positions they are incredibly strong team — all the times I’ve come here or at the Etihad. I think Ruben [Amorim] is going to try and do a good job in possession but maybe they [stay] a transitional team with counterattacks that are so dangerous.

How can City reach former levels? “We will take time. The players, the past few games they give everything and next game will be different and we have the semifinals. We will prepare for the games [ahead of us]. A few things I’m happy with what I saw. We need to get to the target to qualify for the Champions League, and then next season will be next season.”