Manchester United vs Manchester City player ratings — Who shone in the Manchester derby?

A Manchester derby to forget still had some performances to remember between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Omar Marmoush, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva will like their days a bit, but wish they had a goal to show for their 90 minutes (or 270 minutes).

Others, like Nico O’Reilly and Alejandro Garnacho, will wish this game came a little later in their young careers.

So who was good, and who could’ve done more at this Manchester derby?

Manchester City player ratings out of 10

Ederson: 6.5 — Barely saw the ball, making two saves on 0.18 xG.

Nico O’Reilly (Off 74'): 5 — Struggled early playing out of position. Allowed a cross from Dalot that could’ve been a Garnacho goal. The energy was there and he was near the heart of the action, but his age showed often.

Ruben Dias: 7.5 — Almost 100 touches, ruthless in the duel, and even made a clearance while slipping to then turf.

Josko Gvardiol: 7.5 — He’s a center back and perhaps Pep Guardiola will think so, too, with a few more showings here. That said, City don’t have a left back at the moment.

Matheus Nunes: 6.5 — Crucial intervention on a long diagonal toward Dorgu in the 59th minute. A lightning rod for the ball.

Mateo Kovacic: 6.5 — Steady but unspectacular.

Ilkay Gundogan (Off 74'): 5 — Rattled at times in the first half. Well below his standards.

Bernardo Silva: 7 — A strong and committed first half under duress from United’s press. His game-long duel trying to out-produce Casemiro was what this derby wants to be.

Kevin De Bruyne: 5 — Two tepid shots on target do not a performance make. A last Manchester derby to forget.

Phil Foden (Off 57'): 5 — A bit over-eager, although that stood out in a first half begging for difference makers in sky blue. A short leash in the second

half.

Omar Marmoush: 7.5 — Took an early shot and showed plenty of inviting movement but was largely denied service until the second half when he decided he’d do it regardless of help. Fantastic player.

Subs

Jeremy Doku (On 57'): 6 — A bit too one-tricky pony.

Jack Grealish (On 74'): N/A

Rico Lewis (On 74'): N/A

Manchester United player ratings out of 10

Andre Onana: 7.5 — Six saves while making 10 recoveries.

Noussair Mazraoui: 7.5 — Strong, physical, and of the occasion.

Harry Maguire (Off 58'): 7 — A decent day to be sure, instrumental to Amorim’s plan to spray the ball diagonally out of the back.

Leny Yoro: 5.5 — Bright early but faded as the game hit the hour mark.

Diogo Dalot: 6.5 — Did a solid job dealing with would-be tricky wingers, and held firm against the fast feet of Doku.

Manuel Ugarte (Off 71'): 6 — A bit sloppy and anxious in the first half. Better in the second half including a hopeful shot wide just before subbing out of

the game.

Casemiro: 8 — Strong and aggressive from the first moment, an absolutely monstrous performance from a man who knows a lot about high-profile derbies.

Patrick Dorgu: 6 — Got into a bunch of dangerous positions but always seemed unsure upon arrival.

Bruno Fernandes: 7.5 — United’s spirit animal created three chances and barely put a foot wrong.

Alejandro Garnacho: 5 — Busy but not-so-productive, like a hamster whose water bottle is an extra-strength energy drink.

Rasmus Hojlund (Off 71'): 5 — Isolated. Fifteen touches in 71 minutes. Some of that’s down to his teammates but you’d like to think impact isn’t limited to that for a player of his position.