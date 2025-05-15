 Skip navigation
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner routs Casper Ruud to reach Italian Open semifinals; Jasmine Paolini into women’s final
Simeon Woods Richardson
Twins send struggling starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson to Triple-A
Giro d’Italia Stage 6
Massive crash neutralizes Giro d’Italia Stage 6. Kaden Groves sprints to victory, Mads Pedersen stays in pink

Twins' Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton exit game against Orioles following collision

  
Published May 15, 2025 03:08 PM

BALTIMORE — Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and center fielder Byron Buxton exited the game against Baltimore after colliding in the third inning.

Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins hit a fly ball to shallow center field. Correa retreated to the outfield grass in pursuit while Buxton raced in. Buxton appeared to call off Correa at the last minute, but it was too late. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Buxton slammed into the 6-3, 220-pound Correa.

Correa exited the game immediately and was replaced by Jonah Bride. Buxton stayed in for the remainder of the third inning but did not return for the fourth and was replaced by Ty France.

The 30-year-old Correa has missed just three games this season — all scheduled rest days — after being limited to 86 games last season because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

The Twins entered the day on a 10-game winning streak that brought them back into the mix in the competitive AL Central.