Brewers at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 29

It’s Friday, August 29 and the Brewers (83-52) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (78-56). Freddy Peralta is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Shane Bieber for Toronto.

This is the first and only series of the season between Toronto and Milwaukee. Over the last six games, the two are opposites with the Brewers at 2-4 and the Blue Jays at 4-2. Milwaukee has lost or tied its opponent for three straight series after being one of the hottest teams in all of baseball.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Blue Jays

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, Sportsnet, MLBN

Odds for the Brewers at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Brewers (+114), Blue Jays (-136)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for August 29, 2025: Freddy Peralta vs. Shane Bieber

Brewers: Freddy Peralta, (15-5, 2.68 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Blue Jays: Shane Bieber, (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Blue Jays

Toronto is 4-2 over the next 6 games

Milwaukee is 2-4 over the last 6 games

In the Blue Jays’ last 10 games where they’ve held a rest advantage over their opponents the Under is 7-3

The Blue Jays are 1-9 against the Run Line on the last 10 occasions that they’ve had a rest advantage

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 at American League teams

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Brewers and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

