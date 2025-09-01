Results, points, playoff standings after Darlington as Chase Briscoe wins Southern 500 again

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings underwent a significant shake-up in the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway as Chase Briscoe won his second consecutive Southern 500.

Only four of the 16 playoff drivers finished in the top 10 as Briscoe scored his second victory of the 2025 season and fourth of his career.

There were 10 playoff drivers involved in on-track incidents, and the struggles meant there was less separation than expected across the standings.

Josh Berry, who finished last after a Lap 1 spin, and Alex Bowman, who was 36th after a poor pit stop, are tied for last but still only 19 points behind the cutline with two races remaining in the first round.

Joey Logano (20th) and Austin Dillon (23rd) are also below the cutline. Rookie Shane van Gisbergen (32nd) is on the bubble in 12th, three points ahead of Logano.

Chase Elliott is 11th in the standings, nine points above the cutline, after struggling to a 17th in the No. 9 Chevrolet.

The rest of the standings behind Briscoe, who is the only driver locked into the second round: 2. Denny Hamlin (plus-43), 3. Kyle Larson (plus-38); 4. Tyler Reddick (plus-35); 5. Bubba Wallace (plus-25); 6. William Byron (plus-25); 7. Ryan Blaney (plus-22); 8. Ross Chastain (plus-21); 9. Austin Cindric (plus-12); 10. Christopher Bell (plus-11).

Here’s the finishing order at Darlington Raceway:

1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

2. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

3. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

4. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

5. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

6. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

7. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

8. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

9. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

10. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

11. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

12. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

13. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

14. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

15. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

16. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

17. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

18. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

19. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

20. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

21. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

22. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

23. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

24. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

25. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

26. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

27. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

28. Joey Gase, No. 44 Chevrolet

29. Casey Mears, No. 66 Ford

30. Austin Hill, No. 33 Chevrolet

31. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

32. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Chevrolet

33. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

34. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

36. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

37. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

38. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

39. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

40. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota