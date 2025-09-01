What drivers said at Darlington after Southern 500 win by Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe — winner: “At the end, that was way harder than it needed to be. Man, what an incredible Toyota. It was fun to finally be behind the wheel of it. So cool to win two Southern 500s in a row. This is my favorite race of the year. Just because every time we come here, the place is sold out, the atmosphere here is like nowhere else.A great way to start our Playoffs. That was a lot of fun. I think this is definitely what we’re capable of doing. We haven’t been able to go out and dominate a race like that. The potential has been there from Day One.”

Tyler Reddick — second: “The one time we got ahead of (Briscoe), we were just a little too tight, and he was able to get back by us. I think he were better than he was on long runs, he could just fire off a lot better. That was the difference tonight. I could get close. It unfortunately seemed that last run, the balance wasn’t quite as good as it’s been. Overall a really solid night for points in the playoffs. But man, yeah, I really want to win here. It’s frustrating to finish second going for it. I wish I could have been just a little bit closer.”

Erik Jones — third: “I felt like we were probably a little bit better than both of them. I just couldn’t get the run. I thought I had (Reddick) there with five to go, there was a little bit of a hole, and he filled it. It’s hard to be that close. Would have liked to have had another (Southern 500). We were right there all day, good speed. We just need more of that. Hopefully we keep these cars rolling and get one soon.”

John Hunter Nemechek — fourth: “I wish we more laps. The more that I ran, the better that I was. I hated to see that caution there at the end, because I felt like we were in a really good spot, long run speed wise with the green flag cycle coming and everything else. Just not a lot of short run speed but we made the most of it. Proud of the effort from everyone at Legacy Motor Club. We continue to get better. It is pretty cool to have (Erik Jones) to finish in third and fourth at the Southern 500. I know I’m proud of the drive for myself. I’m proud of the effort. I’m proud of Travis (Mack, crew chief), and everyone that has been putting a lot into our Toyotas and making them faster. It feels good to come home fourth. I think that is my career-best finish in the Cup Series. Hats off to Pye Barker, everyone that has supported me through my career. Thank you to Jimmie (Johnson) and Toyota for taking a chance on me to kind of revamp my career and getting me back to the Cup Series.”

Bubba Wallace — sixth: “I was doing my best not to overdrive the croners the last couple of laps. Good day for our team. Great playoff run and just solid execution. We had a couple of mistakes on pit road, I had a couple of mistakes on the track, and we were able to rebound really well. Hats off to Toyota. I was really happy with the car to start. Obviously drove up there to the lead. When we got back in traffic, I just didn’t do a good job of relaying the right info. Midway through the race, I was having a conversation with myself that I was giving the wrong info, just needed to regroup. We were so far down chasing one side of the balance. All in all we didn’t oversail it. Hit base hits all day. I was counting down the laps one by one. Limit the mistakes. I seen a lot of people had bad days. I didn’t want to add to that factor. It’s what it’s all about, is just keeping the aggression levels in check, keeping the big picture in check, enjoying the moment. Here we are top six at Darlington.”

Denny Hamlin — seventh: “It’s just an execution type of race, and we’ve seen how difficult passing can be with this car at this track. It’s a monumental task going from 23rd in Stage 2 with that bad stop to come back with a top 10. It just took the entire time to get back there. I would have loved our shot with a clean day, but that’s the difference between winning and losing in NASCAR.”

Chase Elliott — 17th: “It was a really long night. Yeah, we had clawed our way up to the top 10 and tried to run really long on that one run. Everyone was being real aggressive with short-pitting so we tried to run long. And then yeah, as soon as we did that, the caution came out. It was honestly laughable at that juncture. Just came in and had an issue on pit road, had to put our heads down and grind out a top last. Just keep pushing at it. It’s been a long night for sure. We’ve got to put our heads together to try to figure out how to be better at Gateway and how to go faster.”

Joey Logano — 20th: “We just didn’t go fast. Just couldn’t get a handle on the car. Either the front was plowing or the rear was loose and sometimes I had both at the same time. It’s not what we were expecting. This has been a good track for us over the last 10 years. We just missed it. It was surprising. I thought we’d be able to run in the top 10 just off of history, but everyone got better, and we didn’t.”

Josh Berry — 38th: “We just took off there. Obviously, it’s the first corner, you’re just getting up to speed. I saw a video from Ross’ car, and it bottomed our five or six times. You can’t drive them when they’re like that and in the racetrack that hard. We’ve got to go back and see if we missed something prerace and make sure we had the car right. It bottomed out, that’s what happened.”