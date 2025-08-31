 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians
Paid leaves of Guardians pitchers Clase, Ortiz extended as MLB continues gambling investigation
Para Women's Ice Hockey World Championship
U.S. wins first Women’s Para Hockey World Championship
GzsTp2gXMAAQaMS.jpeg
Watch: Charlie Woods aces TPC Sawgrass’ third hole during AJGA Junior Players

Top Clips

nbc_nbc_sgmagic_250831.jpg
Shammgod excited for Magic with Banchero, Wagner
nbc_nba_sgkobe_250831.jpg
Shammgod’s first impression of Kobe was ‘a nut’
nbc_nba_sgballhandling_250831.jpg
How Shammgod made handles more than ‘showboating’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge ties Yogi Berra for fifth on the Yankees’ career homers list

  
Published August 31, 2025 05:27 PM

CHICAGO — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 358th career homer in the first inning of Sunday’s game against the White Sox, moving into a tie with Yogi Berra for fifth in franchise history.

Judge drove an 0-2 cutter from Martín Pérez deep to center for a one-out solo drive. Judge’s 43rd homer of the season had a 112.6 mph exit velocity and traveled 426 feet.

He batted again in the third and doubled off the wall in center. He scampered home on Cody Bellinger’s double to right.

The 33-year-old Judge also connected for a solo homer in New York’s 11-inning victory at Chicago on Saturday night. The two-time AL MVP and seven-time All-Star was batting .218 (17 for 78) with five homers and 11 RBIs in August coming into the day.

Hall of Famers Babe Ruth (659 homers), Mickey Mantle (536), Lou Gehrig (493) and Joe DiMaggio (361) are on top of the Yankees’ career homers list. Judge’s drive produced the first change in the franchise’s top five since Aug. 7, 1957.

Judge was activated from the 10-day injured list on Aug. 5 after being sidelined by a flexor strain in his right elbow. He has been serving as the team’s designated hitter, but he could return to the outfield at some point this season.