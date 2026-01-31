David Robertson, World Series champion and All-Star, retires after 17-year MLB career

David Robertson, who recorded 179 saves over a 17-year major league career while pitching for eight teams, announced his retirement Friday.

“Baseball has given me more than I ever dreamed possible over the last 19 seasons,” Robertson posted on social media. “... Saying goodbye isn’t easy, but I do so with deep gratitude for every opportunity, challenge, and memory. I’ll forever be thankful for the game and for everyone who made this journey extraordinary.”

Robertson, who also went 68-46 and had a 2.93 ERA, made the All-Star Game in 2011 while pitching for the New York Yankees. He totaled at least 34 saves from 2014-16 playing for the Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

The right-hander was part of 10 playoff teams, including the 2009 Yankees club that won the World Series.

Robertson, 40, pitched for Philadelphia last season, making 20 appearances with two saves.