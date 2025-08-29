Two-start pitchers: Joe Ryan fronts the list of appetizing options for the week of September 1

Hello and welcome to the 22nd installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

With the Dodgers’ rotation mostly healthy at the moment and them rolling with a straight six-man rotation, it’s becoming a rare occurrence when one of their hurlers lines up for a two-start week. They’ll play six games again this week, meaning each of them will take the ball one time each.

The Braves are another team that has moved to a six-man rotation and with only six games next week it doesn’t appear as though anyone will start twice. There’s a chance that after Thursday night’s disaster that Cal Quantrill gets bumped or designated for assignment, which could mean that Spencer Strider would get two starts (at Cubs, vs. Mariners).

The Orioles are also moving to a six-man rotation to accommodate the return of Tyler Wells on Tuesday, and with only six games on the docket none of their starters will go twice. The same would hold true next week if they stick with the six-man setup.

Count the Reds as another team that is set to roll with a six-man rotation following the return of Nick Lodolo. If they keep things the way that they are, no one would draw two starts next week. If they inexplicably bump Nick Martinez or push anyone else back, then it would be Hunter Greene taking the ball twice (vs. Blue Jays, vs. Mets).

At least one person will make two starts for the Astros next week, but we aren’t sure exactly yet how that’s going to play out. Lance McCullers Jr. is the one that’s lined up to start twice in the Astros’ current six-man rotation (vs. Angels, @ Rangers). He’s also available out of the bullpen over the weekend though. If he doesn’t pitch in relief, he would make two starts and could be worth a look as a streaming play. If he pitches out of the bullpen instead, it throws things into flux. Framber Valdez would then start on Monday and would be lined up for those two starts. He’s an obvious play in all leagues. If McCullers stays in the bullpen and the Astros go back to a five-man rotation, Jason Alexander could also make two starts (vs. Yankees, at Rangers), assuming McCullers doesn’t slot in at some point during the week. We’ll keep this one updated through the weekend to see how it plays out.

We know that Yusei Kikuchi is going to make two starts for the Halos next week, but we don’t know who else is going to. Jack Kochanowicz was optioned back to Triple-A after his latest implosion and both Carson Fulmer and Victor Mederos are currently on the injured list. They’ll either roll with a bullpen game on Tuesday or pull from the minor leagues to fill the void. Whoever that person is would start at the Royals and vs. the A’s for his two-start week.

The Pirates are rolling with a six-man rotation at the moment, so with only six games on the schedule for next week none of them are going to start twice unless they move things around.

Add the Blue Jays to the list of teams that are rolling with some form of six-man rotation at the moment. With only six games on the schedule, that means that no one will go twice unless they shift things around. If they opt to push back or skip one of their starters, it would be Chris Bassitt getting the ball twice (@ Reds, @ Yankees).

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of September 1.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of August 29 and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Joe Ryan, Twins, RHP (vs. White Sox, @ Royals)

Ryan has been the one player on the Twins that has continued to shine despite their struggles this season. The 29-year-old right-hander has gone 12-7 with a terrific 3.22 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and a 166/29 K/BB ratio over 148 innings of work. He’ll continue that dominance against a pair of divisional foes this week, starting with a premium matchup against the White Sox at home. He should be started in 100 percent of all leagues each and every week, so there’s no decision point here, it’s just an added bonus that he gets to make two starts.

Max Fried, Yankees, LHP (@ Astros, vs. Blue Jays)

The 31-year-old southpaw has functioned as a true ace for the Yankees and for fantasy managers this season, going 14-5 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a 154/42 K/BB ratio over 162 innings through his first 27 starts. He should be an automatic start for fantasy managers every week, even in difficult spots. This week certainly qualifies as a difficult spot, having to battle the hard-hitting Astros in Houston before a critical divisional tilt against the Blue Jays. You can’t bench him for a two-start week, just understand that there’s more ratio risk than we’re used to taking on from Fried this week.

Parker Messick, Guardians, LHP (@ Red Sox, @ Rays)

The 24-year-old rookie southpaw has been extremely impressive through his first two starts with the Guardians, registering a 0.66 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and a 12/1 K/BB ratio across 13 2/3 innings. Facing the Red Sox in Fenway is a difficult way to begin the week, but I’m willing to bet on talent and roll with Messick in all formats for the upcoming week. Even if he struggles in one start, the strikeouts should still be there. He’ll be a popular pickup in shallow leagues where he still might be hanging around, so prepare to pay up for him.

Drew Rasmussen, Rays, RHP (vs. Mariners, vs. Guardians)

Rasmussen has been outstanding for the Rays this season, compiling a stellar 2.64 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and a 113/28 K/BB ratio over 129 2/3 innings. The only thing holding him back has been a limit that has been placed on his workload that caused him to work several short starts to conserve his innings. That appears to be gone now, as he has gone six innings in each of his last four starts and has continued to shine. Even in a pair of tougher matchups, he’s one of the top overall plays on the board this week and should be started in all leagues.

Brayan Bello, Red Sox, RHP (vs. Guardians, @ Diamondbacks)

Bello has been terrific for the Red Sox this season, going 10-7 with a 2.99 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in his first 24 starts. The only place that Bello has been lacking this season is in the strikeout department, with only 108 K’s through his first 141 2/3 innings. Luckily for us, he gets two starts this coming week, so the added volume more than makes up for that deficiency. He should be started with full confidence in all leagues.

Luis Castillo, Mariners, RHP (@ Rays, @ Braves)

Castillo has been the stabilizing force in a Mariners’ rotation that has dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. He has made all 27 of his starts, posting a 3.75 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a 133/43 K/BB ratio. The reduced strikeout rate is a concern that we have had all season, but he continues to find a way to limit the damage and get things done most weeks. He’s a threat to earn a victory every time he takes the hill and he should be able to post a solid overall line for this upcoming two-start week. He’s a good start in all formats.

Decent Plays

Charlie Morton, Tigers, RHP (vs. Mets, vs. White Sox)

We have seen small improvements from Morton since joining the Tigers following a deadline deal from the Orioles. The 41-year-old right-hander has compiled a 4.61 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and a 36/10 K/BB ratio over 27 1/3 innings in five starts with his new club. That includes a six-run debacle against the Angels and a five-run loss to the A’s his last time out. What’s very encouraging is the increased strikeout rate that he has shown. He gets to make both of these starts at home at Comerica Park and he’ll be a major favorite to earn a victory in that second start against the White Sox. He should be a lock for double-digit strikeouts over the two starts, making him an easy start for me in all formats.

Michael Lorenzen, Royals, RHP (vs. Angels, vs. Twins)

Lorenzen falls into the category of someone who always seems to be available to stream for his two-start weeks. No one wants to roster him for a single start (except maybe against the White Sox), but he has just enough in the tank that he’s usually worth the added volume when he goes twice. He gets the bonus of making both starts at home during the upcoming week, one of them against a Twins’ squad that has all but given up on the season. I’d gladly roll with Lorenzen if I had him and would even be looking to pick him up in 12-team leagues where he’s widely available.

Yusei Kikuchi, Angels, LHP (@ Astros, vs. Athletics)

Kikuchi has been a frustrating player to roster for fantasy purposes this season. He owns a respectable 3.68 ERA and has punched out 156 batters in 154 innings, but he has only won six games and has allowed a league-leading 156 hits which has contributed to a cringe-inducing 1.43 WHIP. He’ll do battle against his former club in Houston on Monday and if he can survive that one he’ll have to take on the surging Athletics at home to finish the week. The strikeouts should be there regardless, but this week screams ratio risk for Kikuchi. If ratios (especially WHIP) are your primary concern, I may try to sit him.

Slade Cecconi, Guardians, RHP (@ Red Sox, @ Rays)

Cecconi has been a big pile of meh for the Guardians through his first 18 starts on the season, posting a 4.41 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and an 83/26 K/BB ratio across 102 innings. It’s surprising that he has only won five games in 18 starts while pitching for a good team with a strong bullpen. The matchups pose risk this week, as Cecconi has served up 20 home runs already on the season and he’ll be pitching in a pair of extreme hitter’s parks. If you have been rolling with him already in 15-teamers, I think it’s alright to continue doing so. I wouldn’t be going out of my way to try to start him in shallower leagues though.

Shane Baz, Rays, RHP (vs. Mariners, vs. Guardians)

Despite his terrific arsenal, Baz has continued to struggle to find consistency on the mound this season. He has shown flashes of brilliance, but has posted a disappointing 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 150/54 K/BB ratio over 144 innings through his first 26 starts. He can turn in a gem against anyone, but these matchups in particular don’t appear ripe for the picking. In 15 teamers you probably have to keep the faith and keep using him, but I wouldn’t be locked into him in 12-teamers this week.

Patrick Corbin, Rangers, LHP (@ Diamondbacks, vs. Astros)

You know what you’re getting from Patrick Corbin at this stage of his career. Usually middling ratios, some strikeouts and a shot at a victory if the Rangers can score some runs for him. He’ll turn back the clock and have the occasional gem out of nowhere. If you’re willing to take on the ratio risk that comes with a pair of tough matchups, you can roll the dice that Corbin follows up last week’s masterpiece against the Angels with another strong start or two.

Davis Martin, White Sox, RHP (@ Twins, @ Tigers)

Martin has been a viable streaming option for most of his two-start weeks this season. He holds a middling 4.03 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and an 85/38 K/BB ratio over 116 innings overall through his first 21 appearances (20 starts) on the season while notching five victories. The wins are going to continue to be tough to come by pitching against two divisional foes on the road, but there are paths to Martin having fantasy value for the upcoming week. He’d be under consideration for me in 15 teamers though I probably wouldn’t go there in 12’s.

At Your Own Risk

Osvaldo Bido, Athletics, RHP (@ Cardinals, @ Angels)

While it hasn’t been confirmed just yet, it sounds like Bido will stick around to make another start or two for the A’s as they struggle to find viable and healthy arms to throw each night. The 29-year-old hurler holds an uninspiring 5.66 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and a 54/27 K/BB ratio across 68 1/3 innings on the season and holds very little upside from a fantasy perspective. The only thing going in his favor here are that it’s two pretty soft matchups and they’re both away from Sutter Health Park. If you’re desperate for volume in deeper leagues, maybe you could pull the trigger here, otherwise I would steer clear.

Aaron Civale, White Sox, RHP (@ Twins, @ Tigers)

We have seen exactly what we have come to expect from Civale since his move to the White Sox. He has gone 2-7 with a 5.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 55/26 K/BB ratio over 67 innings in 13 starts. While he’s capable of having the occasional strong start, you’re playing with fire if you try using him for two road starts against divisional foes who are innately familiar with his work. I’ll be avoiding this one.

National League

Strong Plays

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers, RHP (vs. Phillies, @ Pirates)

The electric 23-year-old right-hander is coming off of a strong 10-strikeout performance against the Diamondbacks his last time out. For the season, he holds a 4.33 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 65/21 K/BB ratio over 43 2/3 innings through his first 10 starts. The only concern here is the matchup against the Phillies to start the week. They have a plethora of powerful left-handed bats that could give him trouble. There’s also a chance that if the Brewers decide to push him back a day or shuffle their rotation at all, that Misiorowski could lose the premium matchup against the Pirates to finish the week. I think we simply bet on talent here and roll with him in all formats.

Sonny Gray, Cardinals, RHP (vs. Athletics, vs. Giants)

Gray is having a solid all-around season on the sinking ship that is the Cardinals. He has posted a 12-7 record, 4.19 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a 168/28 K/BB ratio over 152 1/3 innings in his 27 starts. With a pair of strong matchups at home this week, Gray looks to be one of the top overall options on the board and one that should be started indiscriminately across all leagues.

Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks, RHP (vs. Rangers, vs. Red Sox)

Despite the fact that it took a while for the Diamondbacks to finally give Nelson a secure spot in their starting rotation, he has been an absolute monster for them all season. He sits at 7-3 with a 3.53 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and a 108/32 K/BB ratio across 125 innings in 28 appearances (18 starts). The matchups are tough for the upcoming week, but not so difficult that we’re shying away from them. Look for Nelson to continue to post solid ratios and decent strikeouts while having a shot at a victory each and every time out. That makes him an easy start in all formats.

Dylan Cease, Padres, RHP (vs. Orioles, @ Rockies)

Fantasy managers already know that they’re likely to get elevated ratios from Cease, that’s unlikely to change this week – especially with a matchup against the Rockies at Coors Field. What he will provide though, is strikeouts by the bushel and a terrific shot at earning a victory in both spots this week. If you have rode with him all season, continue doing so for this two-start week.

Decent Plays

Colin Rea, Cubs, RHP (vs. Braves, vs. Nationals)

Rea has done a decent job overall for the Cubs this season, going 10-7 with a 4.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 95/40 K/BB ratio over 132 innings. While he’s usually not a strong option in single start weeks, he’s often a viable streaming option when he’s lined up for two starts. That happens to be the case this week with a pair of starts at home. The Braves’ offense has come to life recently, so he’s not catching them at the right time, but a matchup against the Nationals to finish the week more than offsets the ratio risk there. He’s a nice streaming play in leagues of all sizes.

Sean Manaea, Mets, LHP (@ Tigers, @ Reds)

Manaea sports an elevated ERA (5.01) through his first nine outings on the season, but everything else under the hood checks out. He’s got a terrific 1.14 WHIP and a 53/8 K/BB ratio over 41 1/3 innings of work. The Tigers have really struggled against left-handed pitching of late, so that’s a winnable matchup and then he’ll take on an inconsistent Reds’ team on the road to finish the week. Manaea looks like an easy start in all leagues this week. Trust the process.

Taijuan Walker, Phillies, RHP (@ Brewers, @ Marlins)

Walker has been difficult for fantasy managers to trust historically, but he has done a nice job for the Phillies this season – compiling a 3.63 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 73/32 K/BB ratio over 101 2/3 innings. The low strikeout rate is offset by the added volume of a second start on the week, making him an interesting streaming play. Taking on the Brewers in Milwaukee is a tough task, but if he can get through that one without a disaster, he should provide a useful stat line for the week.

MacKenzie Gore, Nationals, LHP (vs. Marlins, @ Cubs)

Gore has had mixed results through his first 27 starts on the season, going 5-13 with a 4.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and a 173/55 K/BB ratio over 147 1/3 innings. The matchup against the Marlins to start the week looks very appealing and he should be able to pile up strikeouts there. The second start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field looks much more difficult. He could get through there and salvage a solid week, but it’s not without ratio risk. I’d roll the dice in 15-teamers and I’m on the fence in 12-team formats.

At Your Own Risk

Chase Dollander, Rockies, RHP (vs. Giants, vs. Padres)

In this week’s edition of never Rockies, we land back on Chase Dollander. The biggest negative for him this week is that he’ll be making both starts at home in Colorado. He’s also battling a pair of strong offenses, both of them divisional foes. Oh, and he also holds a miserable 6.55 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and a 75/44 K/BB ratio over 88 innings on the season. There’s just no good reason to use him in this spot. Stay away.

Ryan Gusto, Marlins, RHP (@ Nationals, vs. Phillies)

Things have not gone well for Gusto through his first three starts with the Marlins, getting knocked around to the tune of a 9.77 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 10/8 K/BB ratio across 15 2/3 innings in three consecutive losses. The matchup against the Nationals looks good on paper – and he threw six innings of one-run ball against them in his final start with the Astros – but it’s tough to trust him in this spot. If that start goes poorly, he could easily get bumped from the rotation and not make the start over the weekend against the Phillies. If you’re desperate for volume and don’t care about your ratios, go ahead and try it. Otherwise, sit this one out.

Carson Whisenhunt, Giants, LHP (@ Rockies, @ Cardinals)

While he has secured a pair of wins in his first five starts with the Giants, the results haven’t been great – a 5.01 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and a 16/12 K/BB ratio over 23 1/3 innings of work. Now he gets the tough task of taking on the Rockies at Coors Field to start the week before going on the road to battle the Cardinals on Sunday. Could he sneak through and pick up a win with a handful of strikeouts on the week? Sure, it’s possible. There are far more paths to failure than success here though. If you’re desperate in wins and strikeouts and can throw your ratios to the wind, go ahead and take a chance.