NBA: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Injury Report: Cavs lose Evan Mobley
Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension
Golf: LIV Golf Chicago
Patrick Reed leaving LIV Golf, can return to PGA Tour later this year

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260128.jpg
Miller continues to buzz with Hornets’ offense
nbc_nba_enjoyallsympathy_260128.jpg
Which players do we have most sympathy for?
nbc_nba_enjoyroseretirement_260128.jpg
What it meant to see Rose’s jersey retired

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Montreal Canadiens fire goaltending coach Eric Raymond, name Marco Marciano interim replacement

  
Published January 28, 2026 12:29 PM
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens fired goaltending coach Eric Raymond.

They made the move 53 games into the NHL season despite sitting in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Goalies Jakub Dobes, Samuel Montembeault and Jacob Fowler have combined for a save percentage of .884 that ranks 28th among the league’s 32 teams.

Marco Marciano was promoted from the same job with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket to fill the role on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. Raymond had served in the job since 2021.

Montreal is the second team to make a goalie coach change this season. The New York Islanders fired Pierre Greco six games in and gave the job to Sergei Naumovs, who has an extensive history coaching starter Ilya Sorokin.

Since making the move, Sorokin and backup David Rittich have combined for the fourth-best save percentage in the NHL at .907 over the past 46 games. They were 25th at .880 before that.