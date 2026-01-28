Montreal Canadiens fire goaltending coach Eric Raymond, name Marco Marciano interim replacement

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens fired goaltending coach Eric Raymond.

They made the move 53 games into the NHL season despite sitting in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Goalies Jakub Dobes, Samuel Montembeault and Jacob Fowler have combined for a save percentage of .884 that ranks 28th among the league’s 32 teams.

Marco Marciano was promoted from the same job with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket to fill the role on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. Raymond had served in the job since 2021.

Montreal is the second team to make a goalie coach change this season. The New York Islanders fired Pierre Greco six games in and gave the job to Sergei Naumovs, who has an extensive history coaching starter Ilya Sorokin.

Since making the move, Sorokin and backup David Rittich have combined for the fourth-best save percentage in the NHL at .907 over the past 46 games. They were 25th at .880 before that.