Watch Now
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship
Watch the best highlights from the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, California.
Up Next
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
Mo Martin joins Golf Channel during the JM Eagle LA Championship, sharing the story of her family home's destruction amid the Los Angeles fires, the memories she lost with it and how she and the community are recovering.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
Watch the best highlights from the championship match of T-Mobile Match Play between Madeline Sagstrom and Lauren Coughlin at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
See the best shots and moments from the fourth day of play at the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
See the best shots and moments from the third day of play at the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
See the best shots and moments from the second day of play at the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
See the best shots and moments from opening-day action at the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final round of the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club.
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford's Mach-E
LPGA stars Maria Fassi, Megan Khang, Lauren Coughlin, and Maja Stark get the need for speed with Ford Brand Ambassador, Hailie Deegan, in the all-new Mustang Mach-E GT.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the third round of the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club.