MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Oilers beat Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime in Game 5 to reach Western Conference finals
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers
Rockies fall 8-3 to Rangers, become first team to start season 7-36 in modern era
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cincinnati Reds pay tribute to Pete Rose a day after he was posthumously reinstated by MLB

Top Clips

nbc_pl_top20goalsrooney1_250514.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 1 Rooney, Man United
rorygolfpgaquailhollow.jpg
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
nbc_golf_johnsonchips_250514.jpg
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Inside the field: 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

  
Published May 15, 2025 12:19 AM

The field for the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship is set.

Thirty teams and six individuals punched their tickets on Wednesday to next week’s national championship, which begins May 23 at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

The field includes top-ranked and defending NCAA champion Auburn, plus seven other teams ranked in the top 10 of the national collegiate ranking. Only No. 6 LSU and No. 10 North Carolina failed to advance. The worst-ranked team headed to nationals is Augusta, ranked No. 106 in the country before finishing fifth as the No. 12 seed at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

The individuals not on advancing teams: Claes Borregaard, Kennesaw State; Bryan Kim, Duke; Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame; Sakke Siltala, Texas State; Hunter Thomson, Michigan; and Braxton Watts, Utah.

Here is a closer look at the 30 teams that will be participating:

﻿﻿TEAM RANK SEED NCAA APPS IN A ROW LAST NCAA TITLES
Arizona State 5 1 59 1 2023 2
Auburn 1 1 32 4 2024 1
Augusta 106 12 14 1 2018 2
BYU 33 6 37 1 2023 1
California 53 9 17 2 2024 1
Colorado 32 6 17 1 2023 0
Florida 8 2 58 5 2024 5
Florida State 11 2 33 5 2024 0
Georgia 22 4 52 1 2023 2
Georgia Tech 25 5 34 6 2024 0
Illinois 14 3 30 3 2024 0
New Mexico 46 8 50 3 2024 0
Oklahoma 7 2 51 14 2024 2
Oklahoma State 2 1 76 2 2024 11
Ole Miss 3 1 7 1 2022 0
Pepperdine 19 4 14 1 2023 2
Purdue 37 7 33 2 2024 1
San Diego 40 7 6 1 2021 0
South Carolina 20 4 23 1 2019 0
South Florida 29 5 5 1 2022 0
Tennessee 30 5 20 2 2024 0
Texas 4 1 71 18 2024 4
Texas A&M 12 2 37 4 2024 1
Texas Tech 23 4 19 5 2024 0
Troy 51 9 1 1 N/A 0
UCLA 13 3 43 1 2018 2
UNLV 35 6 23 1 2019 1
Vanderbilt 18 3 14 11 2024 0
Virginia 8 2 21 3 2024 0
Wake Forest 43 8 50 2 2024 3