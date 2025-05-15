Inside the field: 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

The field for the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship is set.

Thirty teams and six individuals punched their tickets on Wednesday to next week’s national championship, which begins May 23 at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

The field includes top-ranked and defending NCAA champion Auburn, plus seven other teams ranked in the top 10 of the national collegiate ranking. Only No. 6 LSU and No. 10 North Carolina failed to advance. The worst-ranked team headed to nationals is Augusta, ranked No. 106 in the country before finishing fifth as the No. 12 seed at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

The individuals not on advancing teams: Claes Borregaard, Kennesaw State; Bryan Kim, Duke; Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame; Sakke Siltala, Texas State; Hunter Thomson, Michigan; and Braxton Watts, Utah.

Here is a closer look at the 30 teams that will be participating: