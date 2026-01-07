 Skip navigation
Oregon running back Jordon Davison ruled out for Peach Bowl semifinal with Indiana

  
Published January 7, 2026 12:23 PM
Peach Bowl primed to be a 'heavyweight fight'
January 6, 2026 02:13 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry look ahead to Friday night's highly-anticipated Peach Bowl showdown in the College Football Playoff between No. 5 Oregon and No. 1 Indiana.

ATLANTA — Oregon won’t have running back Jordon Davison for its Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Indiana.

The CFP issued an availability report for each of the two semifinal matchups. Oregon’s report said Davison had been ruled out for the game.

The CFP report didn’t specify why Davison has been ruled out, though The Oregonian reported that he had broken his clavicle in the Ducks’ 23-0 Orange Bowl quarterfinal victory over Texas Tech.

Davison has rushed for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns on 113 carries this season for No. 5 Oregon (No. 5 CFP). Noah Whittington is Oregon’s leading rusher, with 829 yards and six touchdowns on 129 carries.

He ran for 90 yards on 10 carries in Oregon’s 51-34 first-round victory over James Madison. He rushed for 42 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries while also catching one pass for 14 yards against Texas Tech.

In Oregon’s 30-20 regular-season loss to No. 1 Indiana (No. 1 CFP), Davison had rushed for 59 yards on eight carries while catching four passes for nine yards.