Breezy Johnson returns to World Cup podium after Olympic gold

Olympic downhill gold medalist Breezy Johnson made her first World Cup downhill podium in more than one year, taking third in Val di Fassa, Italy, on Friday.

Italian Laura Pirovano made her first career World Cup podium a victory after previously placing fourth or fifth a total of 11 times.

Pirovano edged Olympic silver medalist Emma Aicher of Germany by one hundredth of a second. Johnson was 29 hundredths back, just three hundredths ahead of German Kira Weidle-Winkelmann.

Johnson, the second American woman to win Olympic downhill gold after Lindsey Vonn, made her first World Cup downhill podium since Feb. 28, 2025.

She has made 10 career World Cup podiums, all second- and third-place finishes, including her first super-G podium one week before the Olympics.

Aicher moved within 14 points of Vonn’s downhill season standings lead with two downhill races left this season. She will overtake the injured Vonn in Saturday’s downhill in Val di Fassa (4:45 a.m. ET, skiandsnowboard.live) by placing 16th or better.