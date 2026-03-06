 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Iowa
No. 3 Michigan holds off a late run by Iowa, beats the Hawkeyes 71-68
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh, Sam Short post dominant swims at Tyr Pro Series
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1

Top Clips

nbc_pft_keoncoleman_260306.jpg
How will Coleman handle ‘awkward’ situation?
nbc_pft_nfltamperingperiod_260306.jpg
Inside NFL’s legal tampering period
nbc_pft_ceotvdeals_260306.jpg
Unpacking ‘longevity’ Goodell could have

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Breezy Johnson returns to World Cup podium after Olympic gold

  
Published March 6, 2026 07:09 AM

Olympic downhill gold medalist Breezy Johnson made her first World Cup downhill podium in more than one year, taking third in Val di Fassa, Italy, on Friday.

Italian Laura Pirovano made her first career World Cup podium a victory after previously placing fourth or fifth a total of 11 times.

Pirovano edged Olympic silver medalist Emma Aicher of Germany by one hundredth of a second. Johnson was 29 hundredths back, just three hundredths ahead of German Kira Weidle-Winkelmann.

Johnson, the second American woman to win Olympic downhill gold after Lindsey Vonn, made her first World Cup downhill podium since Feb. 28, 2025.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

She has made 10 career World Cup podiums, all second- and third-place finishes, including her first super-G podium one week before the Olympics.

Aicher moved within 14 points of Vonn’s downhill season standings lead with two downhill races left this season. She will overtake the injured Vonn in Saturday’s downhill in Val di Fassa (4:45 a.m. ET, skiandsnowboard.live) by placing 16th or better.

