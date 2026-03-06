2026 SuperMotocross Round 9, Indianapolis: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 9 of the SuperMotocross World Championship will feature the second Triple Crown-format of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Riders have been working on their starts, which will be increasingly important this week since they are multiplied by a factor of three, and the features are shorter than in a regular-format race.

Eli Tomac attempts to close in on Hunter Lawrence for the championship lead, and he should have a solid chance. Tomac is the king of Triple Crowns with eight wins, but he struggled on one of his starts in Houston earlier this season and failed to podium.

Cooper Webb is close behind with six Triple Crown victories. He’s a bit further back in the standings, however, sitting 20 points behind Lawrence and 19 behind Tomac. He needs to finish ahead of both in the overall results or face a long second half of the season.

Chase Sexton out for at least another round, Indianapolis Supercross, with practice injuries Chase Sexton swept the top 10 in the first seven rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship, but stood on the podium just once.

Seth Hammaker scored his first win of 2026 last week in Daytona, so he comes to Indy with momentum on his side; Pierce Brown remarkably has a red plate with a three-digit number, and Nate Thrasher holds two Triple Crown victories (both without winning a single feature). These three riders are ones to watch this week.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 9 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, will begin live Saturday, March 7, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

INDIANAPOLIS ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

INDIANAPOLIS MAP

INDIANAPOLIS EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race

Qualification

12:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

2:17 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

2:34 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

2:51 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

3:08 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

3:25 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

The top 18 times from Qualifying in both classes transfer directly to the Evening Program

3:57 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

4:07 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

7:31 p.m.: 450 Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

8:00 p.m.: KTM Junior Racing Main Event - 3 laps - 15 riders

8:12 p.m.: 250 Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

8:33 p.m.: 450 Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:09 p.m.: 250 Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *

9:36 p.m.: 450 Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *

* Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring.