USMNT roster announced for Nations League quarterfinals vs Jamaica

  
Published November 10, 2024 10:16 AM

Mauricio Pochettino has named his USMNT roster for the big Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica in November.

The USMNT have a two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Jamaica to close out 2024, with the away leg on Thursday, November 14 and the home leg four days later in St. Louis.

In October Pochettino was without plenty of key players for his first two games in charge of the USMNT, as they beat Panama 2-0 and lost 2-0 at Mexico.

This time plenty of familiar names are available, with Weston McKennie in the squad and available to play but Tyler Adams and Cameron Carter-Vickers are both left out after they just returned from injury. The likes of Josh Sargent, Sergino Dest are also out injured.

Below is the roster in full.

USMNT roster

GOALKEEPERS (4): Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona Atletic/ESP; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 29/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 47/0)

DEFENDERS (7): Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 15/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 64/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 23/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 48/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 30/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 17/0), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 3/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 46/8), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; 15/1), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 17/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 56/11), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 9/0), Yunus Musah (AC Milan; ITA; 43/1), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 4/0), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 16/0)

FORWARDS (6): Cade Cowell (Guadalajara/MEX; 10/1), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 31/11), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 74/31), Brandon Vazquez (Monterrey/MEX; 9/4), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 41/6), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 9/1)