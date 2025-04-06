Williams edges Nugent for 100m victory in Kingston

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Chance Hymas wins
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Aaron Plessinger wins
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Dodgers place 2-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell on injured list
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Chance Hymas wins
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Aaron Plessinger wins
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Dodgers place 2-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell on injured list
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Williams edges Nugent for 100m victory in Kingston
April 6, 2025 03:55 PM
Competing in her home country, Danielle Williams flies to victory in the women's 100m short hurdles and makes history by becoming the first Jamaican to earn a Grand Slam title.
Latest Clips
03:07
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
02:14
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
05:50
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
08:39
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
03:14
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City
14:06
Highlights: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
07:34
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 31
02:36
Man United need ‘an overhaul’ of their squad
01:32
Kim embraced by peers after emotional win
01:42
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
09:46
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
10:22
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Southampton Matchweek 31
02:13
Ramsdale: It’s a ‘sad day’ for Southampton
01:31
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’
13:15
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
02:08
Tel’s penalty gives Spurs 3-1 lead over Saints
58
Fernandes pulls one back for Southampton v. Spurs
51
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham
01:21
Clark shares superstition with Pro V1x ball number
01:06
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x
01:26
Colorful Pro V1x ‘worry-free’ for Fitzpatrick
01:11
Cantlay: Titleist ‘the best ball,’ maximizes feel
01:30
Pro V1x has been ‘plug and play’ for Zalatoris
01:29
Pro V1 comes with personal touches for Theegala
01:19
Johnson taps in his second to double Spurs’ lead
01:42
Muniz gives Fulham shock 3-1 lead over Liverpool
01:22
Iwobi pounces on Liverpool’s error to make it 2-1
01:12
Sessegnon blasts Fulham level against Liverpool
01:15
Johnson drills Spurs in front of Southampton
01:20
Mac Allister’s screamer puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue