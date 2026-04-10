Women’s college basketball transfer updates: Top players available for 2026 window

We live in an unprecedented time in terms of freedom of movement for college athletes. The removal of restrictions around transfers and paying players has completely changed the way that teams build their rosters.

Look no further than newly-minted national champion UCLA in women’s college basketball. The Bruins are, relatively, a success story for homegrown talent, recruiting and developing key stars such as Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez. Even then, though, other big-time players such as Lauren Betts (Stanford), Gianna Kneepkens (Utah) and Charlisse Leger-Walker (Washington State) came to Westwood from other schools during their college journey.

It’s clear that teams need to play the portal well to build the best possible team and compete with the elite. Here are the top players available in the transfer portal, with regular updates on their chosen commitments.

College basketball portal updates

This will be a running log that is updated regularly with transfer commitments.

Wednesday, 4/8

Former Tennessee guard Talaysia Cooper commits to Ole Miss . As a redshirt junior, Cooper was named to the SEC’s all-conference second team and all-defensive first team.

As a redshirt junior, Cooper was named to the SEC’s all-conference second team and all-defensive first team. Former Stanford forward Lara Somfai commits to TCU . With seven graduating seniors and departing transfers such as Donovyn Hunter and Aaliyah Roberson, Somfai is a key addition for the Horned Frogs’ depth.

Who are the top players in the transfer portal?

Audi Crooks, C, Iowa State → ? Jordan Lee, G, Texas → ? Kymora Johnson, G, Virginia → ? Liv McGill, G, Florida → ? Talaysia Cooper, G, Tennessee → Ole Miss Dani Carnegie, G, Georgia → ? Zamareya Jones, G, NC State → ? Addy Brown, F, Iowa State → ? Taryn Barbot, G, Charleston → ? Jada Williams, PG, Iowa State → ? Nunu Agara, F, Stanford → ? Aaliyah Crump, F, Texas → ? Tilda Trygger, C, NC State → ? Mia Pauldo, G, Tennessee → ? Madison St. Rose, G, Princeton → ? Lara Somfai, F, Stanford → TCU Justice Carlton, F, Texas → ? Kaylene Smikle, G, Maryland → ? Lanie Grant, G, North Carolina → ? Carys Baker, F, Virginia Tech → ?

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How long is the transfer portal open?

The men’s transfer portal opened on Monday, April 6, the day after UCLA won the national championship game. The window closes on Monday, April 20, creating a two-week window for teams to build out their rosters and for players to find a home. Players can only enter the portal after April 20 if there is a coaching change.

Why are so many college players entering the transfer portal?

The rules around transfers became significantly less restrictive in 2021. Before that year’s NCAA rules changes, athletes in high-profile sports like basketball had to sit out for a full academic year if they transferred to a new Division I school (unless they received a hardship waiver from the NCAA). In April 2024, the NCAA removed restrictions on how many times a player can transfer and play immediately.

In short, there is more freedom for players to move around than ever before. That, in combination with the continued development of NIL initiatives, means more and more players can find lucrative deals to play at other schools.