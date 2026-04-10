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Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki activated from injured list and inserted into the lineup against Pirates

  
Published April 10, 2026 02:13 PM

CHICAGO — Seiya Suzuki has rejoined the Chicago Cubs after missing the start of the season with a sprained right knee.

Suzuki was activated from the 10-day injured list before Friday’s game against Pittsburgh. The slugger was in the starting lineup in right field and batting fifth for the opener of the weekend series at Wrigley Field.

Outfielder Dylan Carlson was designated for assignment to make room for Suzuki on the roster. The Cubs also placed reliever Phil Maton on the 15-day IL and recalled right-hander Ethan Roberts from Triple-A Iowa.

Suzuki was one of Chicago’s most productive hitters last year, helping the Cubs reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020. He hit .245 with a career-high 32 homers and 103 RBIs in 151 games.

The Cubs began the day with a 6-6 record after splitting a six-game road trip to Cleveland and Tampa Bay. They managed a total of 11 runs over the first four games before outscoring the Rays 15-4 in a pair of wins.

Suzuki, who is in the final season of an $85 million, five-year contract, got hurt while playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic. He sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee on a steal attempt on March 14.

The 31-year-old Suzuki hit .429 (6 for 14) with two doubles in five games in a rehab stint with Double-A Knoxville. He is a .269 hitter with 87 homers and 296 RBIs in 532 career major league games — all with the Cubs.

Maton is dealing with some right knee tendinitis. He is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in five appearances after signing a $14.5 million, two-year contract with the Cubs in free agency.