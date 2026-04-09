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Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says forward Nazem Kadri will miss ‘some games’ with finger injury
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Alex Bowman cleared to return at Bristol after vertigo sidelined him for 4 races
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2026 SuperMotocross Round 13, Nashville: Preview, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
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Veil comes off Deegan; Roczen pacing 450 class
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De Zerbi concerned with Spurs players’ mentality

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Top News

Nazeem Kadri
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says forward Nazem Kadri will miss ‘some games’ with finger injury
Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman cleared to return at Bristol after vertigo sidelined him for 4 races
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Stadium shot.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 13, Nashville: Preview, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_s4e1430board_260409.jpg
Veil comes off Deegan; Roczen pacing 450 class
251490ed-a28c-48ae-b236-abce9306b40c.jpg
Thompson dazzles with double-double vs. Suns
nbc_pl_2robsdezerbi_260409.jpg
De Zerbi concerned with Spurs players’ mentality

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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Watch Now

McGrath breaks down loaded 450 championship race

April 9, 2026 05:37 PM
Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas are Joined by Supercross legend Jeremy McGrath to talk about the current 450 field and the top riders in it.

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