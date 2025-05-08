Watch Now
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday his plan at Philadelphia Cricket Club in the Truist Championship was to let it fly with the driver and figure it out from there. After the first round, it's clear he's a man of his word.
Up Next
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals
Winners and losers from women's golf regionals
Brentley Romine unpacks the fallout from the cutoff in the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship.
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
Paige Mackenzie offers her thoughts on Rose Zhang's recovery from a lingering neck injury and Nelly Korda's attempt to defend her title at the Mizuho Americas Open.
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
Kurt Watkins and Jake Byrum of the Grass League's New York Blue Birds discuss their win at the Grass Clippings Open and what the Grass League has to offer.
Spieth ‘takes step forward’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Spieth 'takes step forward' at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Jordan Spieth had a resurgence at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, posting his lowest round on the PGA Tour since 2021, and the Golf Central crew examines how Spieth took a major step forward this weekend.
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup 'means a lot to me'
Scottie Scheffler reacts to winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in his hometown of Dallas, discussing how much it means to him and his family.
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble
HLs: Golf's legends compete in 9-hole scramble
Watch highlights from the second round of the Insperity Invitational at the The Woodlands CC in The Woodlands, TX, where some of golf's greatest legends competed in a 9-hole scramble.
Scheffler: ‘Fortunate’ to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
Scheffler: 'Fortunate' to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
Scottie Scheffler explains his decision to play through the dark and finish the third round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, discussing how he put himself in position to win the tournament on Sunday.
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
Davis Riley explains his self-reported two-stroke penalty at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson -- and how he rallied with a clutch eagle to make the cut anyway, before Golf Central lauds his integrity.
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
Unpacking Spieth's rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
The Gold Central crew look back on the highlights -- and lowlights -- from Jordan Spieth's showing in Round 2 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and unpack why he had such a rollercoaster of a day.