2025 Premier League transfer window predictions: Best players available, top targets, analysis

When it comes to predictions for the Premier League summer transfer window, there is one thing you can guarantee: it’s going to be chaos.

MORE — Details, dates for 2025 Premier League summer transfer window

After a wildly unpredictable 2024-25 season, this is a massive summer in the transfer market for plenty of Premier League giants who are looking to overhaul their squads.

Below are a few Premier League transfer window predictions.

Which Premier League clubs will be the busiest in the summer transfer window?

It’s still up in the air but it’s clear that Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal will all look to spend big to upgrade key areas of their squads. Premier League champions Liverpool will be on the hunt for a new left back, center back, right back and striker, while Manchester City will be searching for a new right back, left back and attacking midfielder, at least. Arsenal will focus on adding a key central midfielder, a left winger and a central striker to try and finally deliver the trophy they crave.

Then there’s Chelsea, who we can safely predict will sign a minimum of 34 players this summer. In all seriousness the priority for Chelsea is clear, as they need a new goalkeeper and a new central striker. As for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, well, if either wins the Europa League then they will have plenty more cash to spend as they will be in the Champions League. It all hinges on that.

Outside of the ‘big six’ we can expect plenty of movement at clubs like Everton, West Ham and Wolves as three managers who arrived during the season are allowed to shape their squad and bring in new players. We can also expect plenty of movement at the likes of Brentford, Bournemouth and Brighton as their success means their key players are being hunted by huge clubs.

When it comes to that trio of clubs, plus Fulham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle, it all depends if they qualify for Europe, or which European competition they qualify for, when it comes to the scale of their transfer business and which players they keep. Of course, Crystal Palace have a host of talented players who will also be high on the wishlists of others, while the relegated trio of Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton all have players who will surely move to Premier League clubs.

Which players are available as free agents?

There is a list of free agents available for absolutely nothing this summer, here, and there are a lot of quality players who have run down their contracts.

Kevin de Bruyne, Raul Jimenez and Christian Eriksen among them, while the likes of Canadian striker Jonathan David is available on a free and has long been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Being a free agent is becoming more common and it is very attractive for clubs, as they save huge amounts of money on not having to pay a transfer fee. The players also benefit from it too as they get larger signing-on fees.

Predictions for top players available this summer

This is by no means an exhaustive list, but here are my predictions for the players who should be on the move to, and within, the Premier League this summer.

There are certainly a whole host of attacking players from across Europe which Premier League clubs will be going after, once again, with Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres once again set to dominate the headlines.

Smaller Premier League clubs are almost certain to have their teams dismantled by the big boys, but that does mean they will get big transfer fees. And the likes of Brighton, Bournemouth and Brentford have proved in recent years that money can be reinvested wisely and that cycle can continue.

