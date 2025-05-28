Report: Zubimendi set for Arsenal medical, $68-million transfer to Premier League

After finishing 2nd in the Premier League for the third straight season (and seeing north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur win the Europa League), Arsenal are wasting no time before making the first major move of the summer transfer window as they inch closer to signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi was in high demand by PL clubs just a few months ago in January, when Manchester City and Liverpool were both transparently interested in the 26-year-old Spain international with a $68-million release clause in his contract, but Zubimendi was either 1) not interested in changing clubs midseason, or 2) holding out for his preferred destination with the understanding there would be more offers and options after the season.

Either way, Zubimeni is reportedly set for a medical with Arsenal in the coming days (or hours) after agreeing personal terms. All signs point toward this one being done very, very soon.

How does Martin Zubimendi fit at Arsenal?

Was Arsenal his preferred destination all along? Is Zubimendi simply the best no. 6 available when Arsenal is the biggest club looking for a no. 6? Is it both? Not only does Zubimendi fill a need for the Gunners, but he’s also a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s playing style.

Thomas Partey is one of the best midfielders in the world at reading the game defensively and breaking up play, but he’s a bit of a liability on the ball deep, doesn’t add as much creativity to the attack and is relatively limited athletically. When you’re the stronger side and almost always dominate the possession battle, your deepest-lying midfielder is going to spend a lot of time in the attacking third and needs to be able to do more than pass the ball sideways or backwards — and that’s one major problem need to fix this summer, their ability to consistently create scoring chances some other way than set pieces and counter-attacks. Partey will likely become the backup while still coming off the bench most games and making 15-20 starts across all competitions, rather than the 45 he made this season, while set to turn 32 this summer.

Zubimendi also had lots of experience in European competition after reaching the knockout rounds of the Champions League or Europa League in each of his last five seasons with Sociedad, while also becoming a regular contributor for Spain en route to winning the European Championship last year.