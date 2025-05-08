2025 Premier League summer transfer window: How does it work, dates, rules, top players available

With the 2024-25 Premier League season coming to a close, the focus is switching to the summer transfer window and the business each club will do.

MORE — Premier League prize money

It is set to be a summer of big rebuilds for plenty of huge teams with Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur needing massive overhauls, plus Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all looking to add key pieces to kick on next season.

This is going to be one busy summer, and below is everything you need to know about the Premier League summer transfer window.

What dates are the Premier League summer transfer window?

The Premier League have released a statement saying that the summer transfer window will actually open on Sunday 1 June until Tuesday 10 June “due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup.” It will then reopen on June 16, 2025.

When does summer transfer window close?

Teams will have until September 1, 2025 to sign players before the window closes until January 1, 2026. That means the 2025 summer transfer window is open for over two-and-a-half months.

How does the summer transfer window work?

Premier League teams can sign and sell as many players as they want over the summer transfer window. But they can only register 25 players in their squad who are able to play.

Can players be signed outside the transfer window?

Players can be signed outside of the transfer window if they are free agents, but there must be room for them to be registered in the 25-man squad for each Premier League side. They also have to be registered by a certain date in order to play in the Premier League, and if that doesn’t happen the club will have to wait until the next registration period begins.

Premier League squad rules

Each Premier League club can name a 25-man squad, with players who are under the age of 21 not counting towards that limit. There must also be at least eight ‘homegrown’ players in the squad of 25.

The Premier League defines a Homegrown player as: “a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21). A club’s Under-21 players are not included on the 25-man squad lists and are eligible to play in the Premier League.”

Top players available this summer

Here’s a list of some of the top players who will definitely be available this summer on free transfers (from July 1), and a few others who you should keep a close eye on as they are expected to be on the move to and within the Premier League:

Top players out of contract this summer



Kevin de Bruyne

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Jonathan David

Christian Eriksen

Danny Ings

Raul Jimenez

Michael Keane

Jamie Vardy

Kyle Walker-Peters

Players expected to be on the move this summer

