How to watch Juventus vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Juventus and Manchester City square off in Orlando for top spot in Group G on Thursday. Both teams have already qualified for the last 16 after winning their opening two games of the competitions.

The group winner will likely face Red Bull Salzburg in the last 16, while the runner up is set to face Real Madrid and then be on the same side of the bracket as Inter Milan and PSG.

A draw is enough for Juventus to clinch top spot in the group and give themselves an easier path in the knockout rounds, while City have to win to secure the more advantageous route. Pep Guardiola has rotated heavily so far as City eased past Wydad AC 2-0 and then hammered Al Ain 6-0 last time out. New signings Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders have all impressed.

Juventus beat Al Ain 5-0 and Wydad 4-1 to have the edge on City on the tiebreaker of goals scored with the teams level on goal difference. USMNT star Weston McKennie has been key so far in midfield with Tim Weah coming off the bench in the opening game, while Kenan Yildiz and Randal Kolo Muani have been a real threat in attack. This clash against City is a great test to see where this new-look Juventus are at under Igor Tudor.

How to watch Juventus vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday (June 26)

Venue: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida

TV Channel/Streaming: Watch live on DAZN, for free

Juventus team news, focus

There have been plenty of changes at Juventus over the last 12 months and since Igor Tudor took charge in March he is making his mark with a 3-4-2-1 formation. Fabio Conceicao and Yildiz have dazzled in the playmaking roles, while Kolo Muani is perfect to link everything up in attack. When you look at Juve’s bench they now have a much deeper squad and they are more than capable of digging in for the draw they need to win the group.

Manchester City team news, focus

City have so many options and Pep Guardiola has already made the point that they need to reduce their massive squad before the 2025-26 season kicks off. New signings Cherki and Ait Nouri impressed in the win against Al Ain and City will be hoping Phil Foden continues to get back to his best and Rodri’s recovery from a long-term injury can be cranked up a few notches. So far City have looked very solid defensively but they are about to be tested massively against Juve’s talented, and rapid, attackers.

Juventus vs Manchester City prediction

This is going to be really tight considering what is on the line. Expect City to get the job done as Erling Haaland looks hungry and won’t miss the chances he did in the last game. Juventus 1-2 Manchester City.