Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
Watch the best shots and top moments from the first round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
George Savaricas sits down with Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter after the two went 10 under in the opening round of the Rocket Classic to set the Detroit Golf Club record.
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
Martin Hall analyzes 2025 U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun's golf swing, zeroing in on his grip and unique downswing with the ability to "hammer a nail" into the golf ball, available on GolfPass.
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
Keegan Bradley's 2025 Travelers Championship win was jam-packed with drama. Penske presents notable shots and stats from the tournament that made the Ryder Cup chatter even louder for the Team USA captain.
Bradley recaps ‘special’ Travelers Championship
Check out the best soundbites from the 2025 Travelers Championship, including tournament winner Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley.
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and top moments from the thrilling final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
Tommy Fleetwood is "playing with tremendous confidence" and leading the Travelers Championship after an impressive Moving Day (presented by Penske) that has him set up for his first career PGA Tour win.
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and top moments from the third round of the 2025 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
A rogue bunker shot sent Scottie Scheffler's first hole on Saturday at the Travelers Championship spiraling -- and himself down the leaderboard at TPC River Highlands.
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and top moments from the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.