How to watch Real Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published June 26, 2025 09:15 PM

Real Madrid can finish top of Group H and go to the opposite side of the bracket from Manchester City with a win over Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday, or potentially face the Premier League giants next, in the round of 16 at the 2025 Club World Cup.

MORE2025 Club World Cup schedule, results, tables, how to watch live

For live updates and highlights throughout Real Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 pm ET Thursday (June 26)
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV Channel/Streaming: Watch live on DAZN, for free

Real Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg live updates - by Andy Edwards

Real Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Real Madrid starting lineup

Courtois - Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F. Garcia - Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham - Guler, Vinicius, G. Garcia

Red Bull Salzburg starting lineup

Zawieschitzky - Lainer, Gadou, Rasmussen, Kratzig - Diabate, Diambou, Dorgeles, Gloukh - Baidoo, Ratkov

Group H standings

  1. Real Madrid — 4 points (+2 GD)
  2. Red Bull Salzburg — 4 points (+1 GD)
  3. Al Hilal — 2 points (0 GD)
  4. Pachuca — 0 points (-3 GD)

Real Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Eduardo Camavinga (adductor), Endrick (hamstring), David Alaba (knee), Eder Militao (knee), Dani Carvajal (knee), Ferland Mendy (undisclosed)

Red Bull Salzburg team news, focus

OUT: Karim Konate (knee), Nicolas Capaldo (foot), Takumu Kawamura (knee)