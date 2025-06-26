Cristiano Ronaldo signs new contract with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new contract to remain at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Ronaldo, 40, was out of contract with the Saudi Pro League side who he joined in 2023 from Manchester United and it appeared he would be moving on.

But both he and the club announced on Thursday that he has signed a new contract which runs until 2027.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at Al Nassr until 2027" the club confirmed.

How is Ronaldo getting on in Saudi Arabia?

The Portuguese superstar has scored 74 goals in 77 games in the Saudi Pro League, while he’s scored 99 goals in 111 games in all competitions for Al Nassr. So he’s doing pretty well.

Reports stated that Ronaldo had wanted assurances that Al Nassr intend will look to improve their squad to improve on their third place finish in the Saudi Pro League last season. It appears he’s happy enough with their plans for the upcoming season.

How much is Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia?

Reports state that Ronaldo will earn up to $468 million per year. So this contract is worth $936 million.