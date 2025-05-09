Cubs at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 9

One of the more highly anticipated series of the young season begins Friday when the Chicago Cubs (22-16) take on the New York Mets (24-14) at Citi Field.

Jameson Taillon is slated to start for Chicago against Clay Holmes for New York.

The Cubs come to town after an off-day Thursday. They lost Wednesday, 3-1, in the series finale to San Francisco. Chicago could muster but four hits off of Robbie Ray and the Giants. Nico Hoerner had two of the four hits. The Mets traveled home Thursday following a three-game series in Arizona. Juan Soto blasted two home runs in a 7-1 Mets’ win Wednesday.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Mets

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: MARQ, SNY, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cubs at the Mets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Cubs (+138), Mets (-164)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Mets

Pitching matchup for May 9, 2025: Jameson Taillon vs. Clay Holmes

Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-1, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: 5/3 at Milwaukee - 6IP, 2ER, 3H, 1BB, 5Ks Mets: Clay Holmes (4-1, 2.95 ERA)

Last outing: 5/2 at St. Louis - 6IP, 3ER, 8H, 0BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Mets

The Cubs lead all of baseball with 223 runs scored

Only the Yankees (62) and the Dodgers (59) have more home runs than the Cubs (55)

Juan Soto is 9-26 with 4 HRs in May (7 games)

is 9-26 with 4 HRs in May (7 games) Pete Alonso is 0-8 over his last 2 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Cubs and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Cubs and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: