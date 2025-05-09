Rangers at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 9

The Rangers (18-20) are in Detroit Friday to open a series against the Tigers (23-13).

Patrick Corbin is slated to take the mound for Texas against Tarik Skubal for Detroit.

The Rangers were blanked Thursday in Boston, 5-0. Tucker Barnhart went 3-3 for Texas but the rest of the lineup was just 2-27 against Brayan Bello and three Red Sox relievers.

Detroit enters the weekend series having won five in a row. Thursday, they swept a pair from the Rockies outscoring Colorado 21-3. Casey Mize won his sixth game of the year in the opener allowing just one run over six innings in a 10-2 win. Keider Montero pitched eight innings of five-hit, one run ball in the nightcap, an 11-1 win for the Tigers.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Tigers

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: RSN, FDSNDT

Odds for the Rangers at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rangers (+219), Tigers (-270)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Tigers

Pitching matchup for May 9, 2025: Patrick Corbin vs. Tarik Skubal

Rangers: Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.28 ERA)

Last outing: 5/3 vs. Seattle - 5.2IP, 1ER, 5H, 2BB, 2Ks Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.21 ERA)

Last outing: 5/2 at Angels - 6IP, 1ER, 4H, 0BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Tigers

Detroit is now 27-13 on the Run Line

Game Totals in Texas games are now 26-12 to the UNDER

Spencer Torkelson has 30 hits this season and 21 of them are either doubles (11) or home runs (10)

has 30 hits this season and 21 of them are either doubles (11) or home runs (10) Only the Pirates (118) and the Rockies (115) have scored fewer runs than the Rangers (123) this season

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Rangers and the Tigers

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rangers and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 7.0.

