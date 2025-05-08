Watch Now
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
Johnson Wagner's North America tour recreating iconic shots from Tiger Woods' 2000 season starts with a bang: He hits a beautiful approach on Pebble Beach's 15th, where Tiger holed out in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
In the second recreation on his tour of iconic Tiger Woods 2000 shots, Johnson Wagner tries to hit Tiger's otherworldly U.S. Open approach on Pebble Beach's 6th hole. No one, he discovers, can do what Tiger could.
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday his plan at Philadelphia Cricket Club in the Truist Championship was to let it fly with the driver and figure it out from there. After the first round, it's clear he's a man of his word.
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals
Brentley Romine unpacks the fallout from the cutoff in the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship.
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
Paige Mackenzie offers her thoughts on Rose Zhang's recovery from a lingering neck injury and Nelly Korda's attempt to defend her title at the Mizuho Americas Open.
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
Kurt Watkins and Jake Byrum of the Grass League's New York Blue Birds discuss their win at the Grass Clippings Open and what the Grass League has to offer.
Spieth ‘takes step forward’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Jordan Spieth had a resurgence at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, posting his lowest round on the PGA Tour since 2021, and the Golf Central crew examines how Spieth took a major step forward this weekend.
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’
Scottie Scheffler reacts to winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in his hometown of Dallas, discussing how much it means to him and his family.
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble
Watch highlights from the second round of the Insperity Invitational at the The Woodlands CC in The Woodlands, TX, where some of golf's greatest legends competed in a 9-hole scramble.
Scheffler: ‘Fortunate’ to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
Scottie Scheffler explains his decision to play through the dark and finish the third round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, discussing how he put himself in position to win the tournament on Sunday.