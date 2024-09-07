The United States men’s national team started their post-Gregg Berhalter era in a manner similar to the way they finished it — out-worked by an opponent that looked up for a challenge overlooked by the Yanks.

Friendly? Yes, of course, toss an asterisk on it. Decent? Far from it.

Fortunately, interim boss Mikey Varas had enough around the hour mark and his substitutes changed the game. Canada was fortunate to hold on for just its second-ever men’s win on American soil as Ricardo Pepi was denied late by Maxime Crepeau.

So how did the individual players do in Canada as they bid to play against New Zealand on Tuesday and impress presumed new coach Mauricio Pochettino as he watches from abroad?

USMNT vs Canada player ratings out of 10

Patrick Schulte: 8 — Wasn’t going to stop either Canada goal, and made terrific stops. Was quietly terrific with the ball at his feet — 36-of-37 passes — and that may keep him in the position ahead of Matt Turner.

Kristoffer Lund: 6.5 — Of all the absences felt, Antonee Robinson’s was felt the least and that’s a credit to Lund not a shot at “Jedi.” Four-for-four in his duels and constantly stuck into challenges.

Tim Ream: 4 — The new Charlotte FC man had some high-end defensive actions to bring his number up after a pair of woeful giveaways led to big Canadian chances. Eight clearances and four recoveries.

Chris Richards: 5.5 — The Crystal Palace man had 100 touches and bailed out his midfield a few times (You could tell he knew that from his post-match comments).

Joe Scally: 5.5 — Strong going forward but again a few too many off moments in defense. Struggled in 50/50s.

Johnny Cardoso (Off 62'): 4.5 — A poor day with a sloppy one-touch giveaway deep in U.S. territory.

Yunus Musah (Off 71'): 5.5 — Typically tidy with the ball, but wasn’t able to push the ball as well as expected against Canada’s pressure.

Malik Tillman (Off 62'): 7 — Active at both ends. Tillman was good in the tackle, read the game well, and moved the ball forward.

Brenden Aaronson (Off 77'): 4.5 — Hardworking and aggressive as usual, but also slapdash especially with the ball. Fotmob’s numbers have him thrice dispossessed and 2-of-7 in duels while managing just 26 touches. Midfield play didn’t help him, but it wasn’t a sharp showing.

Christian Pulisic: 6.5 — Like Lund he was energetic and busy but the captain got a little too single-minded with the ball as frustration got the best of him. Excellent off-ball runs and very good combining with Lund in the run-up to the lone USMNT goal.

Folarin Balogun (Off 82'): 5 — Had a very good moment early that could’ve led to a Pulisic opener, and registered two shots. Was largely starved of the ball and made some frustration fouls. Just 22 touches in 82 minutes.

Substitutes

Aidan Morris (On 62'): 7 — Barely put a foot wrong in his half-hour or so, registering five recoveries in his short stint and assisting De la Torre’s goal with a pretty spinning dribble in traffic.

Luca de la Torre (On 62'): 7 — One poor giveaway but changed the game with Morris upon entering the fray. First goal in a USMNT shirt.

Haji Wright (On 71'): 6 — Just six touches but released Pepi with a different would-be assist.

Cade Cowell (On 77'): 5 — Eager and athletic but very much looked 20 years old.

Ricardo Pepi (On 82'): N/A — Could’ve tied the game late but Crepeau was prepared. Keep grinding and may start to get looks over Balogun.